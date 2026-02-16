From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine and the Palestinian People before October 7th - Lecture 4
Date:
Saturday, February 21, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine
Location Details:
Edith Stone Room, Albany Library
1247 Marin Ave, Albany
1247 Marin Ave, Albany
Lecture 4 of Palestine and the Palestinian People before October 7th continues this Saturday with a deeper look at Zionist immigration to Palestine and the Second Aliyah — connecting early Political Zionism to the structures and realities we see today.
This series is an abbreviated version of the semester-length course Israel, the Palestinians and US Foreign Policy, taught for 25 years at Sonoma State University by Professor Barry Sheppard, whose work focuses on Palestine, Israel, and U.S. foreign policy. The lectures trace key historical turning points from the rise of Political Zionism to the present.
🗓️ February 21 | 10 am – 12 pm
📍 Edith Stone Room, Albany Library, 1247 Marin Ave, Albany
This series is an abbreviated version of the semester-length course Israel, the Palestinians and US Foreign Policy, taught for 25 years at Sonoma State University by Professor Barry Sheppard, whose work focuses on Palestine, Israel, and U.S. foreign policy. The lectures trace key historical turning points from the rise of Political Zionism to the present.
🗓️ February 21 | 10 am – 12 pm
📍 Edith Stone Room, Albany Library, 1247 Marin Ave, Albany
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DU1NhKxEjHT/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 16, 2026 12:19PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network