Palestine and the Palestinian People before October 7th - Lecture 4

Date:

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine

Location Details:

Edith Stone Room, Albany Library

1247 Marin Ave, Albany

Lecture 4 of Palestine and the Palestinian People before October 7th continues this Saturday with a deeper look at Zionist immigration to Palestine and the Second Aliyah — connecting early Political Zionism to the structures and realities we see today.



This series is an abbreviated version of the semester-length course Israel, the Palestinians and US Foreign Policy, taught for 25 years at Sonoma State University by Professor Barry Sheppard, whose work focuses on Palestine, Israel, and U.S. foreign policy. The lectures trace key historical turning points from the rise of Political Zionism to the present.



