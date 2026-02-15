Tax Billionaires Demo at Palo Alto Tesla by Stanford Showroom

Celebrating an entire year of protesting at Tesla locations in Palo Alto.

Photos: Jesse Kornblum, ProBonoPhoto

Please credit the photographer



Enthusiasm for demonstrating outside the Tesla showroom at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, California remains strong. On February 14th about 40 people showed up to protest the continued involvement of Elon Musk in politics. As usual they started at the showroom and continued their demo inside the mall. Participants/organizers included the Wolves (see link) the Raging Grannies and community members, some who show up without fail every week.



Best signs included: "Elon is Still a Nazi".