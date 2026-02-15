From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tax Billionaires Demo at Palo Alto Tesla
Celebrating an entire year of protesting at Tesla locations in Palo Alto.
Photos: Jesse Kornblum, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer
Enthusiasm for demonstrating outside the Tesla showroom at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, California remains strong. On February 14th about 40 people showed up to protest the continued involvement of Elon Musk in politics. As usual they started at the showroom and continued their demo inside the mall. Participants/organizers included the Wolves (see link) the Raging Grannies and community members, some who show up without fail every week.
Best signs included: "Elon is Still a Nazi".
For more information: http://www.TheWolves.net
