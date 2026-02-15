top
Peninsula Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Tax Billionaires Demo at Palo Alto Tesla

by Stanford Showroom
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 9:07PM
Celebrating an entire year of protesting at Tesla locations in Palo Alto.
Celebrating an entire year of protesting at Tesla locations in Palo Alto.
original image (2961x3599)
Photos: Jesse Kornblum, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

Enthusiasm for demonstrating outside the Tesla showroom at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, California remains strong. On February 14th about 40 people showed up to protest the continued involvement of Elon Musk in politics. As usual they started at the showroom and continued their demo inside the mall. Participants/organizers included the Wolves (see link) the Raging Grannies and community members, some who show up without fail every week.

Best signs included: "Elon is Still a Nazi".
For more information: http://www.TheWolves.net
§In front of showroom
by Stanford Showroom
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 9:07PM
sm_jktaxmbwamatt.jpg
original image (3785x4000)
http://www.TheWolves.net
§Raging Grannies
by Stanford Showroom
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 9:07PM
sm_jktaxgrnssing.jpg
original image (6000x3905)
http://www.TheWolves.net
§Waymo Wizzes by
by Stanford Showroom
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 9:07PM
sm_jk_waymo.jpg
original image (5160x3759)
http://www.TheWolves.net
§This EV sucks
by Stanford Showroom
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 9:07PM
sm_jk_ev_off.jpg
original image (3099x6000)
http://www.TheWolves.net
§Guy with a Message
by Stanford Showroom
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 9:07PM
sm_jk_don_t_buy_t.jpg
original image (5561x3689)
http://www.TheWolves.net
§On march into mall, demonstrator serenades
by Stanford Showroom
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 9:07PM
sm_jk_matt.jpg
original image (4000x5040)
http://www.TheWolves.net
§Mall features fashion photos
by Stanford Showroom
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 9:07PM
sm_jk_fashion.jpg
original image (4081x4000)
Demonstrators in juxtaposition
http://www.TheWolves.net
§Restaurant Patrons Spy Upside Down US Flags
by Stanford Showroom
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 9:07PM
sm_jk_upside_down_flags.jpg
original image (3299x4000)
While they dine, USis in distress
http://www.TheWolves.net
§Passing another luncheon patio
by Stanford Showroom
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 9:07PM
sm_jktaxpedo.jpg
original image (4105x3795)
http://www.TheWolves.net
§Apple is also complicit...
by Stanford Showroom
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 9:07PM
sm_jk_apple.jpg
original image (5800x3867)
...conveniently located at the shopping center
http://www.TheWolves.net
§Nope to Trump
by Stanford Showroom
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 9:07PM
sm_jktaxnope.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
http://www.TheWolves.net
§Elon is in the files
by Stanford Showroom
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 9:07PM
sm_jktaxepstein.jpg
original image (4988x4000)
http://www.TheWolves.net
