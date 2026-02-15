From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Community Teach-In about Hindutva and Zionism
Saturday, February 28, 2026
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Teach-In
Hindus for Human Rights
First Unitarian Church of San José
160 North 3rd Street
San José, CA 95112
We invite you to join us for a Community Teach-In about Hindutva (Hindu Nationalism) and Zionism that will be held on Saturday, February 28, 2026, 3pm-5pm at the First Unitarian Church of San José, 160 North 3rd Street, San Jose, CA 95112.
The Teach-In is open to anyone who is interested in participating, but registration is required as space is limited. The Teach-In will be a combination of lecture-style presentation and small group discussions with other participants.
RSVP: https://link.getqr.com/dRvx4bA
This event is co-sponsored by Alliance of South Asians Taking Action, Arab Resource and Organizing Center, Green Party of Santa Clara County, Hindus for Human Rights, Human Agenda, International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network, Jewish Voice for Peace-Bay Area & South Bay, Muslims for Progressive Values, San José Against War, and San José Peace and Justice Center.
If you have any questions, please contact vivek [at] hindusforhumanrights.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 15, 2026 9:00PM
