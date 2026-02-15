From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tesla Demonstrators Say "Tech Lords Betrayed America"
On the one year anniversary of weekly protests outside Tesla showrooms nationwide (with a few international locations as well) protesters in Palo Alto were not shy.
Photos: Steve Chan, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer.
Valentine’s Day 2026 marked the one-year anniversary of weekly protests at Teslas. Demonstrators everywhere have been denouncing the erosion of constitutional freedoms and the rise of autocratic rule. But in Palo Alto a specific theme dominates.
Palo Alto is the original home of Tesla and host to many tech companies. Protesters are relentless in hitting up the two Tesla dealerships weekly. In addition they demonstrate at Palantir and other tech companies.
Every week strolling through the Stanford Shopping Center past outdoor dining is mandatory on the marching route after an hour plus in front of the Tesla dealership. Demonstrators treat diners to signs and songs calling out pedophiles and demanding Kristi Noem's resignation and the abolition of ICE. This week's theme was "Tax the Billionaires"; the Raging Grannies sang and performed street theater with that focus.
Tech's role in the descent into autocracy never goes without mention.
For more information: http://www.theWolves.net
