Peninsula
Tesla Demonstrators Say "Tech Lords Betrayed America"

by G. Granwolf
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 3:36PM
On the one year anniversary of weekly protests outside Tesla showrooms nationwide (with a few international locations as well) protesters in Palo Alto were not shy.
original image (2048x1343)
Photos: Steve Chan, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer.

Valentine’s Day 2026 marked the one-year anniversary of weekly protests at Teslas. Demonstrators everywhere have been denouncing the erosion of constitutional freedoms and the rise of autocratic rule. But in Palo Alto a specific theme dominates.

Palo Alto is the original home of Tesla and host to many tech companies. Protesters are relentless in hitting up the two Tesla dealerships weekly. In addition they demonstrate at Palantir and other tech companies.

Every week strolling through the Stanford Shopping Center past outdoor dining is mandatory on the marching route after an hour plus in front of the Tesla dealership. Demonstrators treat diners to signs and songs calling out pedophiles and demanding Kristi Noem's resignation and the abolition of ICE. This week's theme was "Tax the Billionaires"; the Raging Grannies sang and performed street theater with that focus.

Tech's role in the descent into autocracy never goes without mention.
For more information: http://www.theWolves.net
§Marching through the mall
by G. Granwolf
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 3:36PM
sm_sctaxmallbest.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Patio diner has T-shirt that says Jesus Saves
by G. Granwolf
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 3:36PM
sm_sctaxjesussaves.jpg
original image (2048x1110)
§Raging Grannies lead past stores
by G. Granwolf
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 3:36PM
sm_sctaxlindafist.jpg
original image (1812x2048)
§Getting set up in front of Tesla showroom
by G. Granwolf
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 3:36PM
sm_sctaxmodel.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Call them what they are
by G. Granwolf
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 3:36PM
sm_sctaxshirleynazisigns.jpg
original image (1530x2048)
Waiting for more demonstrators to arrive
§Here they are
by G. Granwolf
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 3:36PM
sm_best_best_best.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Street theater at entrance to Tesla showroom
by G. Granwolf
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 3:36PM
sm_sctaxtheater_best.jpg
original image (2048x1583)
§Marching from Tesla to enter the mall
by G. Granwolf
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 3:36PM
sm_sctaxmarch.jpg
original image (1427x2048)
§Around the bend
by G. Granwolf
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 3:36PM
sm_sctaxmarkcleo.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
§Under the Guard
by G. Granwolf
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 3:36PM
sm_sctaxmarygu.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
