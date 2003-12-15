Baked Goods Not Bombs

Date:

Sunday, February 22, 2026

Time:

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine

Email:

Location Details:

Colusa Circle, Kensington (neat the Farmers Market)

The best bakers supporting Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine are coming together with homemade sweet and savory baked goods to raise funds for Gaza amid an ongoing genocide. This is mutual aid in practice—Bay Area people refusing distance and choosing action.



