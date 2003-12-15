From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Baked Goods Not Bombs
Sunday, February 22, 2026
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Fundraiser
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine
Colusa Circle, Kensington (neat the Farmers Market)
The best bakers supporting Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine are coming together with homemade sweet and savory baked goods to raise funds for Gaza amid an ongoing genocide. This is mutual aid in practice—Bay Area people refusing distance and choosing action.
📅 Sunday, Feb. 22nd, 2026
📍Colusa Circle, Kensington (near the Farmers Market)
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/albelc4palestine/
