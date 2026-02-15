top
San Francisco Government & Elections

Trump Tesla Takedown - Year One

by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Sun, Feb 15, 2026 1:06PM
Valentine's day protest celebrates first year of resistance to Trump - Musk attack on our democracy
original image (1731x1200)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, Feb 14) The one year anniversary Trump Takedown action was held in front of the Tesla dealership on Van Ness and O'Farrell.

A committed group of active protest regulars, many from Indivisible, have been occupying and protesting at this corner on a weekly basis since February 2, 2025, first as a Tesla takedown and then rebranded as a Trump Regime Takedown.

San Francisco's Tesla because Elon Musk's money purchased the US presidency for Donald Trump and along with Trump, he eviscerated the US Government and committed an enormous list of crimes against the US population and the people of the world.

Trump is attempting to replace American democracy with a fascist, white Evangelical Christian racist dictatorship while Musk has been revealed as a Nazi, complete with Hitler style salutes.

This weekly event is hosted by Indivisible SF and 50501 SF (organizers of the San Francisco No Kings March).

Activism against Trump is ongoing in San Francisco and throughout the nation. As the outrages against the people of the U.S. continue and protests increase, we begin to see changes. San Francisco has long been noted for its diverse and varied assortment of cultures and subcultures. From national identities like Latino, Russian, Arab to varied sexual orientations like agender, bigender, Genderqueer, Androgyne, etc., to political revolutionary, anarchist, Black power, labor ... apologies to those not mentioned here.

This demonstration stood out due to the extreme, if the term can be used, "normalcy" of the protesters. Young people, seniors, working people, prosperous looking people, disabled people, not many with clear cultural markers. Just a cross section of ordinary outraged people. Many looked like people who don't often go out on protests but felt that now they had to. It was moving to see frail, older women march into the heavy Van Ness traffic to leaflet drivers of cars and trucks.

The San Francisco Liberation Band played as others with bells, drums, and noisemakers joined in. Many signs tilted to anger as opposed to humor and wit. The word "fascist" was ubiquitous. One woman created a sign with Melania added as a passenger in the wagon that brought nobles to the guillotine during the French Revolution. She told me she had been a fine arts major. I answered that her education has been put to good use. A protester held a sign to a Tesla Cybertruck telling it to "wake up."

A couple of women came dressed as the Statue of Liberty. Several signs attacked Kristi Noem, Trump's decorative though slutty looking bimbo posturing as an important government official. Several demonstrators recalled their fathers that have fought the Fascists in World War II, noting that the job remains to be finished.

As Trump fantasizes about the conquest of, unimaginably, our centuries old ally and trading partner, Canada, and contemplates aggression against Greenland, Iran, Venezuela and Cuba while alienating most of Europe, the rest of the world is concluding that, at some point, this monstrosity must be stopped.

See all high resolution photos here.
