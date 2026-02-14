Teachers, students and parents celebrated the end of the strike at Mission High in San Francisco and talked about their victory.

The SFUSD strike ended after four days with a tentative agreement with UESF members onFebruary 13, 2026. It included full free healthcare for UESF families on January 1, 2027 and other increases in wages although not what they were demanding for certified teachers. San Francisco Mission High UESF educators, students, parents and supporters celebrated their victory and talked about the lessons of the mass solidarity that developed supporting their strike.Additional Media:Striking SF UESF Members Want Living Wages & Healthcare For Their Families To Help Their StudentsThousands Of Striking UESF Teachers, Students & Families Rally At SF City Hall For Living WagesSF Public School Educators Are Striking for the First Time in 47 Years — And That's a Good Thing.The strike isn't just about saving public education. It's part of the fight against billionaire domination.SF teachers union rallies against closures despite pauseStop The Closures! SFUSD UESF Teachers Demand More Social Workers & Para-ProfessionalsProduction of Labor Video Project