San Francisco Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

Mission High UESF Educators Celebrate Strike Victory with Students, Parents & Supporters

by LVP
Sat, Feb 14, 2026 7:12PM
Teachers, students and parents celebrated the end of the strike at Mission High in San Francisco and talked about their victory.
Teachers Dancing At Mission High After Strike Victory
original image (928x556)
The SFUSD strike ended after four days with a tentative agreement with UESF members on
February 13, 2026. It included full free healthcare for UESF families on January 1, 2027 and other increases in wages although not what they were demanding for certified teachers. San Francisco Mission High UESF educators, students, parents and supporters celebrated their victory and talked about the lessons of the mass solidarity that developed supporting their strike.

Additional Media:

Striking SF UESF Members Want Living Wages & Healthcare For Their Families To Help Their Students
https://youtu.be/tsPMhkNmEFU

Thousands Of Striking UESF Teachers, Students & Families Rally At SF City Hall For Living Wages
https://youtu.be/qQmkvAra71k

SF Public School Educators Are Striking for the First Time in 47 Years — And That's a Good Thing.
The strike isn't just about saving public education. It's part of the fight against billionaire domination.
https://bayareacurrent.com/sf-public-school-educators-are-striking-for-the-first-time-in-47-years-and-thats-a-good-thing/

SF teachers union rallies against closures despite pause
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/education/teachers-union-steadfast-against-school-closures/article_95d81fa4-9731-11ef-adbe-830f4c4cc704.html

Stop The Closures! SFUSD UESF Teachers Demand More Social Workers & Para-Professionals
https://youtu.be/BiPrtUiBMYQ

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/OzfnT4b8HMY
§A Parent Was Happy For The Victory Of The Strike
by LVP
Sat, Feb 14, 2026 7:12PM
sm_img_4218.jpg
original image (724x427)
Many parents supported the strike and joined the picket lines with their children
https://youtu.be/OzfnT4b8HMY
§The Car Of A Strike Supporter Showed Solidarity
by LVP
Sat, Feb 14, 2026 7:12PM
sm_img_4209.jpg
original image (3179x2034)
A supporter of the strike had their sign on their car
https://youtu.be/OzfnT4b8HMY
