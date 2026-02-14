top
U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

Panel: CWA 1104 Educational Division Panel on Working-Class Struggle against Fascism

CWA 1108 Ed Division Panel On Working Class Struggle Against Fascism
original image (1612x2033)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, February 19, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
CWA 1108 Educational Division
Location Details:
Register At
https://tinyurl.com/Feb19CWAPanel
CWA 1104 Educational Division Panel on Working-Class Struggle against Fascism

Following Max Horkheimer's insight "Whoever is not willing to talk about capitalism should also keep quiet about fascism," in his latest book Late Fascism, Alberto Toscano writes "Whoever is not willing to talk about anti-capitalism should also keep quiet about anti-fascism."

In the midst of internal repression, imperial war and anti-worker policies, and attacks on democratic institutions and popular will we witness growing everywhere, many talk about development of fascism and resistance against it. However, what really is fascism and why is working class struggle against it as a class struggle necessary and fundamental? How is what we are facing a class oppression against the working class that needs to be opposed and overcome by working class power? What kind of dangers await us in the upcoming process, including the next elections, and how should the working class develop power for these dangers in the future? How can we create broad solidarity against the roots of these crises in a profit-oriented system that has no care for human life?

In the latest CWA convention, the resolution #80A-25-06, "A Generational Fight for Our Freedoms," was unanimously passed, naming the fight against authoritarianism a primary objective of the whole union and committing mass educative initiatives to this purpose. Taking up this call, we must pursue the matter further, into the real economic causes of what we are seeing in capitalism and working class mass action against it using productive power.

Join us on February 19th, 6pm ET to discuss these issues with fellow unionists and writers. You can register with the link: https://tinyurl.com/Feb19CWAPanel.

After contributions from our panel, we will have an open discussion on capitalism, fascism, and advancing working-class power. We invite all unionists, workers, and supporters from our union and beyond to this discussion and others in the future to develop class consciousness and strategy together in our current moment.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DUq1KbBkV_i/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 14, 2026 3:21PM
