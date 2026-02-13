From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Calling Party for Gaza
Date:
Friday, February 20, 2026
Time:
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Codepink
Location Details:
The Israel-U.S. genocide in Gaza is not just the work of governments. It is also fueled by corporations that profit from death and destruction. For years, our calls to officials have been met with silence, deflection, or outright lies, all while corporations that fund and supply the war machine continue to operate in silence.
That is where we come in.
For thirty minutes, we will engage in collective action to demand accountability from the companies involved. These companies rely heavily on public perception and a smooth workday to maximize their profits.
We will begin with a brief orientation to the purpose of our calls, a review of the call script, and clear instructions on whom to contact and how to do so. Through constant action, we can disrupt their silence.
