SACRAMENTO, Calif., February 12, 2026 — The California Fish and Game Commission granted permanent protections today to Southern California and Central Coast mountain lions under the state Endangered Species Act.

The decision recognizes the imperiled status of pumas across a large swath of the state, from the Bay Area to the Mexico border.“This is a major milestone for a California icon,” said Tiffany Yap, D.Env./Ph.D., urban wildlands science director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Mountain lions are a marvel but too many across the Golden State are struggling in the diminished and fractured wild places where they live. This state isn’t willing to stand back and watch our precious wildlife vanish forever. I’m celebrating this vote as a new chapter for pumas and I hold so much hope for their future.”Today’s decision comes after the Center and Mountain Lion Foundation petitioned the commission seeking protections for six genetic populations of mountain lions. Following a recommendation from the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the commission voted today to grant protections to pumas in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Central Coast, Santa Monica Mountains, San Gabriel and San Bernardino mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Eastern Peninsular ranges.This is the first time California has recognized pumas as a threatened species under the state’s Endangered Species Act. These protections present a legal mandate for all state agencies to protect the six mountain lion populations.Today’s decision also requires development projects to identify and minimize potential harms to mountain lion habitat and encourages the construction of more wildlife crossings and road improvements to increase safety and wildlife movement. It also pushes for stronger restrictions on the most toxic rat poisons.Under the California Endangered Species Act, a recovery plan could be enacted to help ensure that mountain lions continue to inspire future generations. These big cats face multiple threats including poorly planned development, widespread rat poison use, vehicle strikes, wildfire and disease.Photo: Mountain lion kittens. Credit: National Park Service.The Center for Biological Diversity is a national, nonprofit conservation organization with more than 1.8 million members and online activists dedicated to the protection of endangered species and wild places.