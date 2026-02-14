No Love for ICE! No Love for Flock!

Date:

Saturday, February 14, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

ICE Out of the Bay Neighborhood Assemblies

Location Details:

Fairyland sign, Oakland

No Love for ICE!

No Love for Flock!



[español abajo]



Saturday, February 14th, 4pm

Fairyland sign



This Valentine’s Day, come celebrate your love for your neighbors and your commitment to protect each other against ICE gestapo. This includes rejecting the surveillance state they use to facilitate their work. We will rally and march for an ICE and Flock free Oakland!



Featuring: stop Flock street theater 🎭 ! Music 🎺 ! Puppets 🎏 ! Carnival masks and costumes encouraged



The ICE Out of the Bay Neighborhood Assemblies are autonomous councils where neighbors come together to defend each other against the forces that make our lives unlivable. Join us!



~~~~***~~~~



¡Sin amor por ICE!

¡Sin amor por Flock!



Sábado, 14 de febrero, 4pm

Cartel de Fairyland



Este Día de San Valentín, ven a celebrar tu amor por tus vecinos y tu compromiso de protegernos mutuamente contra el gestapo del ICE. Esto incluye rechazar el estado de vigilancia que utilizan para facilitar su trabajo. ¡Nos reuniremos y marcharemos por un Oakland libre del ICE y de Flock!



Con: teatro callejero Stop Flock 🎭 ! Música 🎺 ! Marionetas 🎏 ! Se recomienda llevar máscaras y disfraces de carnaval.



Las asambleas comunitarias ICE Fuera de la Bahía son consejos autónomos en que los vecinos se reúnen para defendernos mutuamente contra las fuerzas que hacen que nuestras vidas sean insoportables. ¡Únete a nosotros!