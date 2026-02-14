top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/14/2026
East Bay Arts + Action En Español Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

No Love for ICE! No Love for Flock!

Fairyland sign, Oakland
original image (1237x1600)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, February 14, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
ICE Out of the Bay Neighborhood Assemblies
Location Details:
Fairyland sign, Oakland
No Love for ICE!
No Love for Flock!

[español abajo]

Saturday, February 14th, 4pm
Fairyland sign

This Valentine’s Day, come celebrate your love for your neighbors and your commitment to protect each other against ICE gestapo. This includes rejecting the surveillance state they use to facilitate their work. We will rally and march for an ICE and Flock free Oakland!

Featuring: stop Flock street theater 🎭 ! Music 🎺 ! Puppets 🎏 ! Carnival masks and costumes encouraged

The ICE Out of the Bay Neighborhood Assemblies are autonomous councils where neighbors come together to defend each other against the forces that make our lives unlivable. Join us!

~~~~***~~~~

¡Sin amor por ICE!
¡Sin amor por Flock!

Sábado, 14 de febrero, 4pm
Cartel de Fairyland

Este Día de San Valentín, ven a celebrar tu amor por tus vecinos y tu compromiso de protegernos mutuamente contra el gestapo del ICE. Esto incluye rechazar el estado de vigilancia que utilizan para facilitar su trabajo. ¡Nos reuniremos y marcharemos por un Oakland libre del ICE y de Flock!

Con: teatro callejero Stop Flock 🎭 ! Música 🎺 ! Marionetas 🎏 ! Se recomienda llevar máscaras y disfraces de carnaval.

Las asambleas comunitarias ICE Fuera de la Bahía son consejos autónomos en que los vecinos se reúnen para defendernos mutuamente contra las fuerzas que hacen que nuestras vidas sean insoportables. ¡Únete a nosotros!
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 13, 2026 1:39PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$185.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code