top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/27/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Immigrant Rights

Seaside: Whistlemania! Workshop

Whistlemania Workshop at the Monterey Peace and Justice Center in Seaside, CA, Friday, Feb 27, 2026, 5:30-7pm
original image (1266x1680)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, February 27, 2026
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Email:
Phone:
831-899-7322
Location Details:
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd, Seaside, CA 93955
The Monterey Peace and Justice Center and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County are partnering with Indivisible Monterey's WhistleSTOP Campaign to host a Whistlemania in Seaside on Friday, February 27, from 5:30 pm to 7 pm.

The workshop is free and open to all ages. Sign up to help assemble whistle kits. They will be distributed to local community members to alert their neighbors and call attention to nearby ICE activity.

The WhistleSTOP Campaign is inspired by the collective action of thousands of community members in Minneapolis, Chicago, Los Angeles, Charlotte, and elsewhere who have been using whistles to protect our vulnerable friends and neighbors. By literally blowing the whistle on ICE, we encourage others to gather and protect community members. Be Loud! Gather a crowd!

The WhistleSTOP Campaign has set a goal of providing 100,000 whistles to Monterey County residents to help them alert others when ICE is near.

You can also support these efforts by making a gift that will help purchase more whistles and kit supplies. Donate online through MPJC's secure PayPal https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/5CLQEAHK5PTCJ
For more information: https://mobilize.us/s/UUdyeM
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 12, 2026 12:57PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$185.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code