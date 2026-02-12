From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Seaside: Whistlemania! Workshop
Date:
Friday, February 27, 2026
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Email:
Phone:
831-899-7322
Location Details:
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd, Seaside, CA 93955
The Monterey Peace and Justice Center and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County are partnering with Indivisible Monterey's WhistleSTOP Campaign to host a Whistlemania in Seaside on Friday, February 27, from 5:30 pm to 7 pm.
The workshop is free and open to all ages. Sign up to help assemble whistle kits. They will be distributed to local community members to alert their neighbors and call attention to nearby ICE activity.
The WhistleSTOP Campaign is inspired by the collective action of thousands of community members in Minneapolis, Chicago, Los Angeles, Charlotte, and elsewhere who have been using whistles to protect our vulnerable friends and neighbors. By literally blowing the whistle on ICE, we encourage others to gather and protect community members. Be Loud! Gather a crowd!
The WhistleSTOP Campaign has set a goal of providing 100,000 whistles to Monterey County residents to help them alert others when ICE is near.
You can also support these efforts by making a gift that will help purchase more whistles and kit supplies. Donate online through MPJC's secure PayPal https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/5CLQEAHK5PTCJ
For more information: https://mobilize.us/s/UUdyeM
