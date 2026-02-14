Make Billionaires PAY!

Date:

Saturday, February 14, 2026

Time:

9:45 AM - 11:45 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

D & Vickie

Location Details:

Join us! Meet on sidewalk at Forest Ave & Monroe Street at 9:45/ 9:50 am We will go inside the mall as a group @ 10am. So don't be late.





We’ve expanded #teslatakedown San Jose to Take Down ALL Billionaires & Make Billionaires PAY!



We're bringing the message to shoppers at Valley Fair Mall, that oligarchs are draining the country & the planet dry.



Join us Feb 14, 21, 28, Mar 7, 10am-12pm for a visibility activity on 4 Saturdays inside the mall -- sign display & leafleting to mall shoppers. A few pre-made signs will be available or bring your own sign.



As mall management allows only a limited number of people for this activity, please RSVP to attend one or more Sat.



Meet on sidewalk at Forest & Monroe at 9:45/9:50 9:50 am each Sat. We will go inside as a group @ 10am.



