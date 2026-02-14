From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Make Billionaires PAY!
Date:
Saturday, February 14, 2026
Time:
9:45 AM - 11:45 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
D & Vickie
Location Details:
Join us! Meet on sidewalk at Forest Ave & Monroe Street at 9:45/ 9:50 am We will go inside the mall as a group @ 10am. So don't be late.
RSVP required: https://actionnetwork.org/events/make-billionaires-pay-4
We’ve expanded #teslatakedown San Jose to Take Down ALL Billionaires & Make Billionaires PAY!
We're bringing the message to shoppers at Valley Fair Mall, that oligarchs are draining the country & the planet dry.
Join us Feb 14, 21, 28, Mar 7, 10am-12pm for a visibility activity on 4 Saturdays inside the mall -- sign display & leafleting to mall shoppers. A few pre-made signs will be available or bring your own sign.
As mall management allows only a limited number of people for this activity, please RSVP to attend one or more Sat.
Meet on sidewalk at Forest & Monroe at 9:45/9:50 9:50 am each Sat. We will go inside as a group @ 10am.
#TeslaTakedown
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/make-bill...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 12, 2026 11:14AM
