San José : #TeslaTakedown #MakeBillionairesPAY!

Date:

Saturday, February 14, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Vickie

Location Details:

Winchester Shopping Center Sign

3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95117

Elon Musk is destroying democracy around the world, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it.



Make Elon Musk & his billionaire buddies: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, and Mark Zuckerberg pay. How? Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock and join our anti greedy, anti ultra rich, anti oligarch, pro worker protest. Together, let's fight back!



Make: a sign that can be read from across the street.



#TeslaTakedown MakeBillionairesPAY! has expanded our message to include ALL billionaires.



Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair.



Wear: a hat/sunscreen, jacket.



Tesla Takedown is a family-friendly, dog-friendly, strictly nonviolent peaceful protest.



We ask that you DO NOT engage with counter protesters.



#TeslaTakedown