SF Valentine's Day Pillow Fight 2026!
Date:
Saturday, February 14, 2026
Time:
5:45 PM - 7:45 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Cupid
Location Details:
Across the Street from the Ferry Building! At the end of Embarcadero. Look for the pillows :)
It's that time of year again! a 16+ years SF tradition! Come out to Embarcadero Plaza (rain or shine) on Saturday 2/14 (Valentines Day) for a giant Pillow Fight! It's a great way to make some new friends, find a date, or just have some good old fashioned fun!
This is a FREE event, by and for everyone!
Bring a pillow (or 2, or 3...) and show up before 6pm - when the Ferry Building tower clock strikes 6pm, it has begun!
Many people dress up in fun costumes, bring music, etc. Always a good time! This is a family-friendly event and a good time for all!
**Please Help us clean up afterwards!!** Staying after is a great way to get to know your fluffy combatants more, and it helps make this event sustainable! Bring an extra trash bag and we'll collect the feathers together!
Videos and pics of past pillow fights:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVpKeh3t5RI
https://www.facebook.com/geng1/media_set?set=a.10207732303638994.1073742002.1035270333&;;;;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdIBgPdjC7U
Videos from last year (2025):
https://youtu.be/xT3EyGJPm4E
Videos from 2024:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MyJHB-1UXU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_zI3XNOnGw
**Remember: Please help clean up at the end & take your belongings with you!**
FAQ:
Q: who puts on this event? What organization is behind it?
A: YOU put on this event! It's a totally ad-hoc fun time created by people in the community :)
Q: Is it safe? Does anyone get hurt?
A: In the nearly 10 years I've been going I've never gotten hurt or seen anyone really hurt. I lost my phone twice though, and people called me later and returned it! <3
Q: How long does it go till?
A: Since there's no organization behind it, this just depends on how long people wanna smack each other with pillows. When the turnout is large, it can go for hours! It is highly recommended to arrive right before 6pm, as that's when there is the most people.
Q: Is it near transportation?
A: Yep! Right next to the ferry building in SF, Embarcadero Plaza BART, 2 blocks from 14, 49 bus, F, N, J lines etc.! and of course very close to the Bay Bridge and 280 exit
FAQ:
Q: who puts on this event? What organization is behind it?
A: YOU put on this event! It's a totally ad-hoc fun time created by people in the community :)
Q: Is it safe? Does anyone get hurt?
A: In the nearly 10 years I've been going I've never gotten hurt or seen anyone really hurt. I lost my phone twice though, and people called me later and returned it! <3
Q: How long does it go till?
A: Since there's no organization behind it, this just depends on how long people wanna smack each other with pillows. When the turnout is large, it can go for hours! It is highly recommended to arrive right before 6pm, as that's when there is the most people.
Q: Is it near transportation?
A: Yep! Right next to the ferry building in SF, Embarcadero Plaza BART, 2 blocks from 14, 49 bus, F, N, J lines etc.! and of course very close to the Bay Bridge and 280 exit
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 11, 2026 3:24PM
