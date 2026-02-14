From the Open-Publishing Newswire

SF Valentine's Day Pillow Fight 2026!

Date:

Saturday, February 14, 2026

Time:

5:45 PM - 7:45 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Cupid

Location Details:

Across the Street from the Ferry Building! At the end of Embarcadero. Look for the pillows :)





This is a FREE event, by and for everyone!



Bring a pillow (or 2, or 3...) and show up before 6pm - when the Ferry Building tower clock strikes 6pm, it has begun!



Many people dress up in fun costumes, bring music, etc. Always a good time! This is a family-friendly event and a good time for all!



**Please Help us clean up afterwards!!** Staying after is a great way to get to know your fluffy combatants more, and it helps make this event sustainable! Bring an extra trash bag and we'll collect the feathers together!



Videos and pics of past pillow fights:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVpKeh3t5RI



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdIBgPdjC7U



Videos from last year (2025):

https://youtu.be/xT3EyGJPm4E



Videos from 2024:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MyJHB-1UXU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_zI3XNOnGw



**Remember: Please help clean up at the end & take your belongings with you!**



FAQ:

Q: who puts on this event? What organization is behind it?

A: YOU put on this event! It's a totally ad-hoc fun time created by people in the community :)



Q: Is it safe? Does anyone get hurt?

A: In the nearly 10 years I've been going I've never gotten hurt or seen anyone really hurt. I lost my phone twice though, and people called me later and returned it! <3



Q: How long does it go till?

A: Since there's no organization behind it, this just depends on how long people wanna smack each other with pillows. When the turnout is large, it can go for hours! It is highly recommended to arrive right before 6pm, as that's when there is the most people.



Q: Is it near transportation?

