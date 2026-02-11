top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/26/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Animal Liberation Arts + Action Environment & Forest Defense

Electroacoustic Performance and Artist Talk with the Whale Liberation Front

Institute of the Arts and Sciences, 100 Panetta Avenue, Santa Cruz
original image (1536x1024)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, February 26, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Institute of the Arts and Sciences
Location Details:
Institute of the Arts and Sciences, 100 Panetta Avenue, Santa Cruz
Whale Liberation Front members Peter Johnson Bowling and Cory Diane will perform a live, electro-acoustic piece in relationship to their installation Untitled, or, They’ve been singing since the gulf was born. This piece is rooted in their long term sonic practices in solidarity with the Gulf Whale and broader Gulf of Mexico ecosystems. Utilizing zither, synthesizers, voice, water, and rare Gulf recordings, this performance will imagine a sonic reclamation of waters monopolized by sounds of oil extraction, centering Gulf Whale song in an immersive, evolving, spatialized soundscape.

Peter Johnson Bowling is a multi-instrumentalist improviser, composer, music producer, sound designer, arranger, music technologist, & collaborator based in New Orleans. Bowling works primarily in live music performance, group/collaborative devising, and experimental live composing, in addition to scoring and sound design. His interests include live electroacoustic music, multichannel spatial speaker compositions/installations, electronic improvisation, and multidisciplinary collaboration.

Cory Diane is a composer, performer, researcher, and sound artist based in New Orleans. Much of their practice explores sound and vibration as ways of knowing, connecting climate justice, marine science, gravitational wave astronomy, and lived experience. Their long-term practice, “Reverie,” engages the soundscape of the Gulf of Mexico in relation to and in solidarity with Gulf Whales. Their broader work spans chamber orchestral composition, installation, creative technology, and electroacoustic performance. An active collaborator, they are a member of Wit’s End Brass Band and New Orleans Musicians for Palestine, performing regularly throughout New Orleans.

This event is presented as part of An Aesthetics of Resilience, a collaborative research initiative of the Institute of the Arts and Sciences and the Friedlaender Lab at UC Santa Cruz. The project brings scientists, artists, humanists, and activists together to examine multiple experiences of vulnerability in the face of climate change and is supported by a University of California Office of the President California Climate Action Seed Grant, with additional support from the Coha Nowark Art + Science Fund.

Free
For more information: https://ias.ucsc.edu/event/performance-and...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 11, 2026 1:00PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$185.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code