CNA UCSF Panassus Day of Action Against ICE
Date:
Thursday, February 19, 2026
Time:
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
CNA
Location Details:
UCSF Parnassus Campus
The CNA at UCSF at Parnassus will be rallying at the Parnassus campus against ICE and the attacks on hospitals. It all be from 3 to 5pm on Thursday the 19th.
For more information: http://www.nationalnursesunited.org
