CNA UCSF Panassus Day of Action Against ICE

Date:

Thursday, February 19, 2026

Time:

3:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

CNA

Location Details:

UCSF Parnassus Campus

The CNA at UCSF at Parnassus will be rallying at the Parnassus campus against ICE and the attacks on hospitals. It all be from 3 to 5pm on Thursday the 19th.