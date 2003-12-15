Noisemakers Against Genocide

Date:

Friday, February 13, 2026

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Noisemakers Against Genocide

Location Details:

🔻Location: 456 Montgomery - israeli Consulate

FRIDAY: Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG)



Ceasefire??? Palestinians still being slaughtered on a daily basis by Israeli Forces!



Break the silence at the SF Israel Consulate….what better place to resist?

Join our family of noisemakers and chalkers for Palestine!

We will not rest until Palestine can rest!



🔻Date: Friday, Feb 13, 2026

🔻Time: 10:30am - 12:30pm

🔻Location: 456 Montgomery - israeli Consulate, San Francisco C





‼️ israeli consulate NOT welcome in the Bay Area ‼️

🔻Come and join Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG) and autonomous activists in letting the israeli consulate know that they are NOT welcome in SF Bay Area! 🔻



Bring noisemakers, drums, banners, whistles, horns, keffiyehs and flags 🇵🇸 to make a proper ruckus!

No business as usual for mass murderers. ☠️

‼️ Let’s keep showing up for a Free Palestine! 🇵🇸