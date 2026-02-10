top
San Francisco Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

UESF Striking Members & Supporters Speak Out about Fight for Public Education

by LVP
Tue, Feb 10, 2026 2:05PM
Striking UESF members and supporters spoke out about their struggle to defend their jobs and families and the students in the school district
You Can't Put Students First If You Put Teachers Last
original image (1228x683)
Over 6,000 UESF teachers, para-professionals, counselors and nurses are on strike. There is solidarity action by SEIU 1021, IFPTE Local 21 members. At a mass labor rally on the first day of the strike on 2/9/26 members, students and community members spoke out about the issues and the billionaires in San Francisco like the mayor who are opposed any taxation on their wealth.

Additional Media:

Thousands Of Striking UESF Teachers, Students & Families Rally At SF City Hall For Living Wages
https://youtu.be/qQmkvAra71k

SF Public School Educators Are Striking for the First Time in 47 Years — And That's a Good Thing.The strike isn't just about saving public education. It's part of the fight against billionaire domination.
https://bayareacurrent.com/sf-public-school-educators-are-striking-for-the-first-time-in-47-years-and-thats-a-good-thing/
SF teachers union rallies against closures despite pause
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/education/teachers-union-steadfast-against-school-closures/article_95d81fa4-9731-11ef-adbe-830f4c4cc704.html

Stop The Closures! SFUSD UESF Teachers Demand More Social Workers & Para-Professionals
https://youtu.be/BiPrtUiBMYQ

UESF Educators & Paras Fed Up! SFUSD Workers Take Strike Vote Over Wages & Short Staffing
https://youtu.be/DxMw_Lu7Dlk

SF teachers vote 97 percent to authorize strike
School staff union has already sought strike; building trades union will seek one, too
https://missionlocal.org/2023/10/teacher-strike-vote-san-francisco-school-district/

Payroll Chaos Kills At SFUSD: UESF SEIU 1021 Workers Fed Up With "Empower" Program That Is A Wreck
https://youtu.be/BrqaxUOR_ro

"Give Us Our Money" SF UESF Sleep-in & Occupation of SFUSD To Get Back Pay For Their Members
https://youtu.be/lkGP6v--84o

No Cuts In the Classes! Trusteeship Threatened As SF UESF Teachers & Students Protest At SFUSD HQ
https://youtu.be/p-zk1okKQXw

San Francisco School Board made harmful budget choices for students
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/san-francisco-school-board-made-harmful-budget-choices-for-students/?fbclid=IwAR34cgzXCA5G77L_r8BxYd5XqoaM4XMbi9Wank11eZmXWsedH0fs-ypgPQc

‘A cruel austerity agenda is the antithesis of what our students and schools need’
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/do-not-divest-from-direct-student-services-to-balance-s-f-school-budget/

They Don't Care About Our Safety! UESF Teachers/Students/Staff Protest Lack of Testing & Protection
https://youtu.be/sBSguJmsguI

My Working Conditions Are My Student's Living Conditions" SF UESF Teachers Caravan & Rally Protest
https://youtu.be/t6sgpNGHfpM

Demos, Billionaires & War On Teachers & Public Education From SFUSD To OUSD With Jack Gerson
https://youtu.be/u52tZhMIt7M

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/tsPMhkNmEFU
§UESF Teachers Can't Afford Healthcare For Their Children
by LVP
Tue, Feb 10, 2026 2:05PM
sm_img_4106.jpg
original image (1080x632)
A teacher talked about the impossible struggle to keep healthcare for her children and the billonaires who are responsible for the crisis facing teachers and working people.
https://youtu.be/tsPMhkNmEFU
§Student Band Performed At UESF Strike Rally
by LVP
Tue, Feb 10, 2026 2:05PM
sm_img_4109.jpg
original image (1331x731)
A student band from SFUSD performed for the participants at the rally.
https://youtu.be/tsPMhkNmEFU
§UESF Para-professionals Are Desperately Needed In Schools
by LVP
Tue, Feb 10, 2026 2:05PM
sm_img_4108.jpg
original image (633x403)
Para-professions are desperately needed in the district to support the students in their education.
https://youtu.be/tsPMhkNmEFU
§Strike Supporter Called For Full Staffing
by LVP
Tue, Feb 10, 2026 2:05PM
sm_img_4110.jpg
original image (824x513)
A supporter of the strike talked about the need for fully staffed schools.
https://youtu.be/tsPMhkNmEFU
