Striking UESF members and supporters spoke out about their struggle to defend their jobs and families and the students in the school district

Over 6,000 UESF teachers, para-professionals, counselors and nurses are on strike. There is solidarity action by SEIU 1021, IFPTE Local 21 members. At a mass labor rally on the first day of the strike on 2/9/26 members, students and community members spoke out about the issues and the billionaires in San Francisco like the mayor who are opposed any taxation on their wealth.Additional Media:Thousands Of Striking UESF Teachers, Students & Families Rally At SF City Hall For Living WagesSF Public School Educators Are Striking for the First Time in 47 Years — And That's a Good Thing.The strike isn't just about saving public education. It's part of the fight against billionaire domination.SF teachers union rallies against closures despite pauseStop The Closures! SFUSD UESF Teachers Demand More Social Workers & Para-ProfessionalsUESF Educators & Paras Fed Up! SFUSD Workers Take Strike Vote Over Wages & Short StaffingSF teachers vote 97 percent to authorize strikeSchool staff union has already sought strike; building trades union will seek one, tooPayroll Chaos Kills At SFUSD: UESF SEIU 1021 Workers Fed Up With "Empower" Program That Is A Wreck"Give Us Our Money" SF UESF Sleep-in & Occupation of SFUSD To Get Back Pay For Their MembersNo Cuts In the Classes! Trusteeship Threatened As SF UESF Teachers & Students Protest At SFUSD HQSan Francisco School Board made harmful budget choices for students‘A cruel austerity agenda is the antithesis of what our students and schools need’They Don't Care About Our Safety! UESF Teachers/Students/Staff Protest Lack of Testing & ProtectionMy Working Conditions Are My Student's Living Conditions" SF UESF Teachers Caravan & Rally ProtestDemos, Billionaires & War On Teachers & Public Education From SFUSD To OUSD With Jack GersonProduction of Labor Video Project