top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California Santa Cruz Indymedia Animal Liberation Environment & Forest Defense Government & Elections

California Commission to Vote Thursday on Permanent Mountain Lion Protections

by Center for Biological Diversity
Tue, Feb 10, 2026 10:01AM
Decision Would List Central Coast, Southern California Pumas
Decision Would List Central Coast, Southern California Pumas
original image (5184x3456)
SACRAMENTO, Calif.— The California Fish and Game Commission will vote Thursday on whether to grant protections to imperiled mountain lions under the state Endangered Species Act. The decision follows the announcement from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife that protections are warranted for Southern California and Central Coast pumas.

“The commission has an incredible opportunity to protect these awe-inspiring cats and pull them from the edge of extinction,” said Tiffany Yap, D.Env./Ph.D., urban wildlands science director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “These puma populations face so many threats. Poorly planned roads and development are boxing them in and causing harmful genetic isolation. They’re killed on our roads, getting sick and dying from rat poisons, and getting trapped in wildfires. California’s Endangered Species Act became law to help struggling species, so they don’t disappear. This is exactly the kind of help mountain lions need.”

Background

The commission is expected to make a final decision on protections for six genetic populations of mountain lions in the Santa Cruz Mountains, the Central Coast, Santa Monica Mountains, San Gabriel and San Bernardino Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Eastern Peninsular ranges.

The decision is in response to a petition from the Center for Biological Diversity and Mountain Lion Foundation to protect Southern California and Central Coast pumas. These imperiled mountain lion populations have experienced habitat loss and fragmentation, leading to low genetic diversity and high human-caused mortalities. Car strikes, rodenticide poisoning and depredation kills are among the biggest threats.

Protections under the Act would ensure that harms from development projects to mountain lions and their habitat are addressed and minimized. A legal mandate to protect mountain lions could also bring more wildlife crossings and habitat protections in important connectivity areas, which would improve wildlife movement and reduce collisions.


What: California Fish and Game Commission meeting
When: Thursday, Feb. 12, 8:30 a.m.
Where: California Natural Resources Headquarters Building, 715 P St. second floor, Sacramento. Meeting can also be viewed on Zoom.
Who: Representatives from the Center for Biological Diversity, including urban wildlands science director Tiffany Yap, will be available for interviews.


Photo: Female mountain lion. Credit: National Park Service.


The Center for Biological Diversity is a national, nonprofit conservation organization with more than 1.8 million members and online activists dedicated to the protection of endangered species and wild places.
For more information: https://biologicaldiversity.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$185.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code