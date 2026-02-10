From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Thousands of Striking UESF Teachers, Students & Families Rally at SF City Hall For Living Wages
Thousands of striking UESF teachers, students and community members rallied at San Francisco City Hall on 2/9/26 on the first day of the strike.
Thousands Of Striking UESF Teachers, Students & Families Rally At SF City Hall For Living Wages
On the first day of a strike on 2/9/26 of over 6,000 teachers, para-professionals, counselors and nurses thousands rallied at San Francisco City Hall. UESF members want fully paid healthcare for their families and pay that will allow them to stay in San Francisco as teachers. Other unions including SEIU 1021, IFPTE Local 21 and the Administrators union. Also leaders of the CTA and CFT spoke in support as well as AFT president Randi Weingarten. The leader of the CTA announced that 80,000 teachers in California are taking strike votes and maybe joining the UESF.
Additional Media:
SF teachers union rallies against closures despite pause
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/education/teachers-union-steadfast-against-school-closures/article_95d81fa4-9731-11ef-adbe-830f4c4cc704.html
Stop The Closures! SFUSD UESF Teachers Demand More Social Workers & Para-Professionals
https://youtu.be/BiPrtUiBMYQ
UESF Educators & Paras Fed Up! SFUSD Workers Take Strike Vote Over Wages & Short Staffing
https://youtu.be/DxMw_Lu7Dlk
SF teachers vote 97 percent to authorize strike
School staff union has already sought strike; building trades union will seek one, too
https://missionlocal.org/2023/10/teacher-strike-vote-san-francisco-school-district/
Payroll Chaos Kills At SFUSD: UESF SEIU 1021 Workers Fed Up With "Empower" Program That Is A Wreck
https://youtu.be/BrqaxUOR_ro
"Give Us Our Money" SF UESF Sleep-in & Occupation of SFUSD To Get Back Pay For Their Members
https://youtu.be/lkGP6v--84o
No Cuts In the Classes! Trusteeship Threatened As SF UESF Teachers & Students Protest At SFUSD HQ
https://youtu.be/p-zk1okKQXw
San Francisco School Board made harmful budget choices for students
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/san-francisco-school-board-made-harmful-budget-choices-for-students/?fbclid=IwAR34cgzXCA5G77L_r8BxYd5XqoaM4XMbi9Wank11eZmXWsedH0fs-ypgPQc
‘A cruel austerity agenda is the antithesis of what our students and schools need’
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/do-not-divest-from-direct-student-services-to-balance-s-f-school-budget/
They Don't Care About Our Safety! UESF Teachers/Students/Staff Protest Lack of Testing & Protection
https://youtu.be/sBSguJmsguI
My Working Conditions Are My Student's Living Conditions" SF UESF Teachers Caravan & Rally Protest
https://youtu.be/t6sgpNGHfpM
Demos, Billionaires & War On Teachers & Public Education From SFUSD To OUSD With Jack Gerson
https://youtu.be/u52tZhMIt7M
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
On the first day of a strike on 2/9/26 of over 6,000 teachers, para-professionals, counselors and nurses thousands rallied at San Francisco City Hall. UESF members want fully paid healthcare for their families and pay that will allow them to stay in San Francisco as teachers. Other unions including SEIU 1021, IFPTE Local 21 and the Administrators union. Also leaders of the CTA and CFT spoke in support as well as AFT president Randi Weingarten. The leader of the CTA announced that 80,000 teachers in California are taking strike votes and maybe joining the UESF.
Additional Media:
SF teachers union rallies against closures despite pause
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/education/teachers-union-steadfast-against-school-closures/article_95d81fa4-9731-11ef-adbe-830f4c4cc704.html
Stop The Closures! SFUSD UESF Teachers Demand More Social Workers & Para-Professionals
https://youtu.be/BiPrtUiBMYQ
UESF Educators & Paras Fed Up! SFUSD Workers Take Strike Vote Over Wages & Short Staffing
https://youtu.be/DxMw_Lu7Dlk
SF teachers vote 97 percent to authorize strike
School staff union has already sought strike; building trades union will seek one, too
https://missionlocal.org/2023/10/teacher-strike-vote-san-francisco-school-district/
Payroll Chaos Kills At SFUSD: UESF SEIU 1021 Workers Fed Up With "Empower" Program That Is A Wreck
https://youtu.be/BrqaxUOR_ro
"Give Us Our Money" SF UESF Sleep-in & Occupation of SFUSD To Get Back Pay For Their Members
https://youtu.be/lkGP6v--84o
No Cuts In the Classes! Trusteeship Threatened As SF UESF Teachers & Students Protest At SFUSD HQ
https://youtu.be/p-zk1okKQXw
San Francisco School Board made harmful budget choices for students
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/san-francisco-school-board-made-harmful-budget-choices-for-students/?fbclid=IwAR34cgzXCA5G77L_r8BxYd5XqoaM4XMbi9Wank11eZmXWsedH0fs-ypgPQc
‘A cruel austerity agenda is the antithesis of what our students and schools need’
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/do-not-divest-from-direct-student-services-to-balance-s-f-school-budget/
They Don't Care About Our Safety! UESF Teachers/Students/Staff Protest Lack of Testing & Protection
https://youtu.be/sBSguJmsguI
My Working Conditions Are My Student's Living Conditions" SF UESF Teachers Caravan & Rally Protest
https://youtu.be/t6sgpNGHfpM
Demos, Billionaires & War On Teachers & Public Education From SFUSD To OUSD With Jack Gerson
https://youtu.be/u52tZhMIt7M
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/qQmkvAra71k
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network