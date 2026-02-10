Thousands of striking UESF teachers, students and community members rallied at San Francisco City Hall on 2/9/26 on the first day of the strike.

Thousands Of Striking UESF Teachers, Students & Families Rally At SF City Hall For Living WagesOn the first day of a strike on 2/9/26 of over 6,000 teachers, para-professionals, counselors and nurses thousands rallied at San Francisco City Hall. UESF members want fully paid healthcare for their families and pay that will allow them to stay in San Francisco as teachers. Other unions including SEIU 1021, IFPTE Local 21 and the Administrators union. Also leaders of the CTA and CFT spoke in support as well as AFT president Randi Weingarten. The leader of the CTA announced that 80,000 teachers in California are taking strike votes and maybe joining the UESF.