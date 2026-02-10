top
San Francisco
San Francisco Education & Student Activism Government & Elections Labor & Workers

Thousands of Striking UESF Teachers, Students & Families Rally at SF City Hall For Living Wages

by LVP
Tue, Feb 10, 2026 12:06AM
Thousands of striking UESF teachers, students and community members rallied at San Francisco City Hall on 2/9/26 on the first day of the strike.
Lower Class Sizes
original image (3459x1908)
Thousands Of Striking UESF Teachers, Students & Families Rally At SF City Hall For Living Wages

On the first day of a strike on 2/9/26 of over 6,000 teachers, para-professionals, counselors and nurses thousands rallied at San Francisco City Hall. UESF members want fully paid healthcare for their families and pay that will allow them to stay in San Francisco as teachers. Other unions including SEIU 1021, IFPTE Local 21 and the Administrators union. Also leaders of the CTA and CFT spoke in support as well as AFT president Randi Weingarten. The leader of the CTA announced that 80,000 teachers in California are taking strike votes and maybe joining the UESF.

Additional Media:

SF teachers union rallies against closures despite pause
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/education/teachers-union-steadfast-against-school-closures/article_95d81fa4-9731-11ef-adbe-830f4c4cc704.html

Stop The Closures! SFUSD UESF Teachers Demand More Social Workers & Para-Professionals
https://youtu.be/BiPrtUiBMYQ

UESF Educators & Paras Fed Up! SFUSD Workers Take Strike Vote Over Wages & Short Staffing
https://youtu.be/DxMw_Lu7Dlk

SF teachers vote 97 percent to authorize strike
School staff union has already sought strike; building trades union will seek one, too
https://missionlocal.org/2023/10/teacher-strike-vote-san-francisco-school-district/

Payroll Chaos Kills At SFUSD: UESF SEIU 1021 Workers Fed Up With "Empower" Program That Is A Wreck
https://youtu.be/BrqaxUOR_ro

"Give Us Our Money" SF UESF Sleep-in & Occupation of SFUSD To Get Back Pay For Their Members
https://youtu.be/lkGP6v--84o

No Cuts In the Classes! Trusteeship Threatened As SF UESF Teachers & Students Protest At SFUSD HQ
https://youtu.be/p-zk1okKQXw

San Francisco School Board made harmful budget choices for students
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/san-francisco-school-board-made-harmful-budget-choices-for-students/?fbclid=IwAR34cgzXCA5G77L_r8BxYd5XqoaM4XMbi9Wank11eZmXWsedH0fs-ypgPQc

‘A cruel austerity agenda is the antithesis of what our students and schools need’
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/do-not-divest-from-direct-student-services-to-balance-s-f-school-budget/

They Don't Care About Our Safety! UESF Teachers/Students/Staff Protest Lack of Testing & Protection
https://youtu.be/sBSguJmsguI

My Working Conditions Are My Student's Living Conditions" SF UESF Teachers Caravan & Rally Protest
https://youtu.be/t6sgpNGHfpM

Demos, Billionaires & War On Teachers & Public Education From SFUSD To OUSD With Jack Gerson
https://youtu.be/u52tZhMIt7M

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/qQmkvAra71k
§Part Of The Crowd
by LVP
Tue, Feb 10, 2026 12:06AM
sm_img_4099.jpg
original image (1032x892)
Part of the thousands of teachers who rallied
https://youtu.be/qQmkvAra71k
§The Massive Rally Took Place At Civic Center
by LVP
Tue, Feb 10, 2026 12:06AM
sm_img_4097.jpg
original image (2246x1097)
Thousands of UESF members, students and community members joined the rally.
https://youtu.be/qQmkvAra71k
§We Can't Wait Banners
by LVP
Tue, Feb 10, 2026 12:06AM
sm_img_4095.jpg
original image (2437x1377)
We Can't Wait banners at UESF teacher's rally
https://youtu.be/qQmkvAra71k
