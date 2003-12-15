top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/16/2026
Palestine International

Webinar: Faith in the Crosshairs: Christians Rising Against Christian Zionism

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, February 16, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Adalah Justice Project
Location Details:
Online
https://actionnetwork.org/events/faith-in-the-crosshairs
Adalah Justice Project, Jewish Voice for Peace, and Christians for a Free Palestine invite you to join a conversation with Christian leaders and organizers reflecting on faith, justice, and solidarity with Palestine.

Across the U.S., Christian Zionism is receiving renewed political and financial backing through Israeli and U.S. state partnerships with churches, media campaigns, and targeted outreach efforts. Churches are increasingly the focus of surveillance, tracking, and digital targeting, and some pastors are being recruited as ambassadors for Israel. At the same time, significant cracks are widening within Christian communities — generational divides, theological debates, and growing numbers of people questioning how faith is being tied to state violence and empire.

In this moment, many Christians are charting a different path.

This conversation will feature leaders from Christians for a Free Palestine, sharing their lived experiences, organizing work, and reflections from within their own faith communities.

Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 9, 2026 12:58PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$185.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code