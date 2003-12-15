Webinar: Faith in the Crosshairs: Christians Rising Against Christian Zionism

Date:

Monday, February 16, 2026

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Adalah Justice Project

Location Details:

Adalah Justice Project, Jewish Voice for Peace, and Christians for a Free Palestine invite you to join a conversation with Christian leaders and organizers reflecting on faith, justice, and solidarity with Palestine.



Across the U.S., Christian Zionism is receiving renewed political and financial backing through Israeli and U.S. state partnerships with churches, media campaigns, and targeted outreach efforts. Churches are increasingly the focus of surveillance, tracking, and digital targeting, and some pastors are being recruited as ambassadors for Israel. At the same time, significant cracks are widening within Christian communities — generational divides, theological debates, and growing numbers of people questioning how faith is being tied to state violence and empire.



In this moment, many Christians are charting a different path.



This conversation will feature leaders from Christians for a Free Palestine, sharing their lived experiences, organizing work, and reflections from within their own faith communities.



