Reception and Program honoring the countless young lives lost and injured in Palestine, acknowledge their humanity and dignity, and ensuring they are not forgotten.This program accompanies an art exhibit that welcomes visitors for the full month of February and includes symbolic Palestinian themes, including reference to a 2011 event in Gaza where more than 15,000 children flew kites on the beach, setting and subsequently breaking the Guinness World Record for the number of kites flown simultaneously with over 12,000 kites, and a list of the first 2780 names of the children lost in Gaza, Palestine in the first 19 days since October 7, 2023; tragically more children were killed in the first five months of the Gaza genocide than flew kites in 2011. Visitors will have an opportunity to fill out messages and share their thoughts.“Palestinian children, like all children of the world, deserve a childhood filled with safety, humanity, joy, play, love, and family. We take this time to acknowledge their pain and struggles and honor them with respect.”The installation is available for viewing Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM throughout the month of February on the First Floor of the County Government Center outside of the Isaac Newton Senter Auditorium, 70 West Hedding Street, San José, CA 95110.Film screening: Flying PaperA documentary about the youth in Gaza, Palestine striving to break the Guinness World Record for the most kites flown simultaneously, highlighting Palestinian culture and resilience through vibrant kite-making and flying.Co-directed by Roger Hill and Nitin Sawhney, Flying Paper features Palestinian kids like Musa and Abeer in a hopeful story of imagination and pursuing dreams despite the blockades.Free and open to the publicComplimentary lunch will be servedWheelchair accessibleRSVP:Please join Santa Clara County Board President Supervisor Otto Lee, District 3, the Palestinian Heritage Committee, and the Arab American Cultural Center for a reception to honor the tens of thousands of Palestinian children lost to us forever, and the tens of thousands more injured and orphaned.