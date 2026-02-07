From the Open-Publishing Calendar
President’s Day Speak Out/Rally: US/ICE Out Of Everywhere
Monday, February 16, 2026
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Protest
Speak Out Socialists
Lake Merritt Pergola, Oakland
Near Grand Ave and El Embarcadero
Join us for a rally to demand an end to ICE and US imperialism.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/presidents-...
