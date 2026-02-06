top
East Bay Immigrant Rights

Immigrant Rights Sunday at La Peña: Day Laborers Speak Out

Flyer in Spanish with White background describing the event Los Jornaleros Hablan
original image (612x791)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, February 22, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights Committee
Location Details:
La Peña Cultural Cener
3105 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley
Immigrant Rights Sunday at La Peña / Domingo en La Peña Centro Cultural La Peña presents: Day Laborers Speak Out

Storytelling, Conversation and Solidarity Fair, Co-sponsored by Peralta Hacienda Historical Park to benefit their Day Laborers Project

Registration is required, space is limited
Tickets available: bit.ly/ImmigrantRights2626
Suggested donation: $5 - $25

About Day Laborers Speak Out
Through dramatic presentations and in conversation with the audience, laborers will
share the stories of their journeys to build new lives in the East Bay. The Speak Out! will provide a fully bilingual opportunity to learn of their hopes, fears and overall perspectives on the contentious environment they currently face. Come prepared for an emotional roller coaster ride. Warning: seat belts will not be provided.

Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights (FLPIR) is a volunteer group founded to provide educational workshops and materials that explain constitutional rights, including for those who are undocumented. We monitor and protest violations and abuses of these rights while advocating for just and humane immigration policies as we celebrate immigrants’ contributions to our community. To learn more, please visit http://www.flpir.org
For more information: http://www.flpir.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 6, 2026 9:11PM
§
by Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights Committee
Fri, Feb 6, 2026 9:11PM
Flyer in English with white background describing the event Day Laborers Speak Out
original image (612x791)
http://www.flpir.org
