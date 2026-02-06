top
San Francisco

100 Years of BHM: The Legacy of Black Workers' Struggle to End the War on the Poor

BHM 2026 Event Flyer (full text in event description)
original image (1700x2200)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, February 22, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk St (nr. Ellis), San Francisco
100 Years of Celebrating Black History:
The Legacy of Black Workers' Struggle to End the War on the Poor

• Inspiration from boycotts, marches, and strikes in the fight for economic justice

• Black women trailblazers tell truth to power

• Today's battle against Trump's attacks on SNAP

Featuring:
Kristina Lee SEIU 1021 member and San Francisco city worker, coordinator Reproductive Justice San Francisco

Music by: Destiny Muhammad Recording, Performing Artist & Composer

Sunday, Feb. 22, noon
Door donation $5 ($3 for low-income, strikers & students)

Southern Lunch 2pm
Lunch donation $10-15 - Vegan options available
New Valencia Hall 747 Polk St., San Francisco
Wheelchair accessible entrance
Located seven blocks from Civic Center BART and on or near Muni lines #5, 19, 27, 31, 38 & 49

Sponsored by Freedom Socialist Party

For more information or to pre-arrange childcare or work exchanges, call 415-864-1278 or email BayAreaFSP [at] socialism.com
For more information: https://socialism.com/san-francisco
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 6, 2026 3:27PM
