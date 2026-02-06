From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Permaculture Guild / February Potluck and Discussion
Date:
Monday, February 09, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
East Bay Permaculture Guild
Location Details:
Oakland Peace Center / Grace Room (downtown Oakland)
111 Fairmount Ave, Oakland, CA 94611
111 Fairmount Ave, Oakland, CA 94611
This is our casual "off-month" format:
• Potluck dinner (6pm - bring a dish to share if you can)
• Announcements circle
• Open space / breakout groups - talk composting, seed saving, disaster prep, alternative economics, garden projects, whatever's alive for you!
• Project networking & community building
All experience levels welcome. Grassroots, justice-oriented approach centering racial equity and land back.
⚠️ Note: Heat isn't working yet, so dress in layers! We'll have space heaters.
RSVP: https://luma.com/au1o2dbr
SCHEDULE:
6:00–6:30 PM: Potluck (arrive, set up food, eat together)
6:30–8:30 PM: Announcements, skillshare/discussion
IMPORTANT LOGISTICS:
The building entrance is locked and can be a bit of a maze! We can use volunteers to help manage door access!
Please arrive by 6:15 if possible to avoid folks waiting outside
Getting there:
< 20m walk from 19th st bart
Street parking available
See map for parking lot entrance and preferred building entrance
Building is a bit of a maze - we'll have someone at the door to guide you to the Grace Room! (Please come between 5:45-6:15p to ease access!)
• Potluck dinner (6pm - bring a dish to share if you can)
• Announcements circle
• Open space / breakout groups - talk composting, seed saving, disaster prep, alternative economics, garden projects, whatever's alive for you!
• Project networking & community building
All experience levels welcome. Grassroots, justice-oriented approach centering racial equity and land back.
⚠️ Note: Heat isn't working yet, so dress in layers! We'll have space heaters.
RSVP: https://luma.com/au1o2dbr
SCHEDULE:
6:00–6:30 PM: Potluck (arrive, set up food, eat together)
6:30–8:30 PM: Announcements, skillshare/discussion
IMPORTANT LOGISTICS:
The building entrance is locked and can be a bit of a maze! We can use volunteers to help manage door access!
Please arrive by 6:15 if possible to avoid folks waiting outside
Getting there:
< 20m walk from 19th st bart
Street parking available
See map for parking lot entrance and preferred building entrance
Building is a bit of a maze - we'll have someone at the door to guide you to the Grace Room! (Please come between 5:45-6:15p to ease access!)
For more information: https://partiful.com/e/SSnUP867xAgSxC2uBA1Z
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 6, 2026 3:22PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network