Environment & Forest Defense

East Bay Permaculture Guild / February Potluck and Discussion

Oakland Peace Center / Grace Room (downtown Oakland) 111 Fairmount Ave, Oakland, CA 94611
Date:
Monday, February 09, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
East Bay Permaculture Guild
Location Details:
Oakland Peace Center / Grace Room (downtown Oakland)
111 Fairmount Ave, Oakland, CA 94611
This is our casual "off-month" format:
• Potluck dinner (6pm - bring a dish to share if you can)
• Announcements circle
• Open space / breakout groups - talk composting, seed saving, disaster prep, alternative economics, garden projects, whatever's alive for you!
• Project networking & community building

All experience levels welcome. Grassroots, justice-oriented approach centering racial equity and land back.

⚠️ Note: Heat isn't working yet, so dress in layers! We'll have space heaters.

RSVP: https://luma.com/au1o2dbr

SCHEDULE:

6:00–6:30 PM: Potluck (arrive, set up food, eat together)

6:30–8:30 PM: Announcements, skillshare/discussion

IMPORTANT LOGISTICS:

The building entrance is locked and can be a bit of a maze! We can use volunteers to help manage door access!

Please arrive by 6:15 if possible to avoid folks waiting outside

Getting there:
< 20m walk from 19th st bart
Street parking available
See map for parking lot entrance and preferred building entrance
Building is a bit of a maze - we'll have someone at the door to guide you to the Grace Room! (Please come between 5:45-6:15p to ease access!)
For more information: https://partiful.com/e/SSnUP867xAgSxC2uBA1Z
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 6, 2026 3:22PM
by East Bay Permaculture Guild
Fri, Feb 6, 2026 3:22PM
