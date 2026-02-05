From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Zuck-Off for Pretti ICE Out for Good! A Public Performance Art Show
Date:
Monday, February 09, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
ZUCK-OFF
Location Details:
SFGH
Between Building 25 and Building 5
1001 Potrero Avenue
San Francisco, California
ZUCK-OFF for PRETTI ICE OUT for Good!
A Public Performance Art Show
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 5, 2026 10:53PM
