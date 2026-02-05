From the Open-Publishing Calendar
$ave SF's Climate Action Plan! Rally at City Hall to Demand No Cuts to SF's Env. Dept.
Date:
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Court Date
Organizer/Author:
SF Climate Emergency Org
Email:
Location Details:
SF City Hall, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl, San Francisco, CA 94102
$AVE SF's CLIMATE ACTION PLAN!
Where: SF City Hall, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl, San Francisco, CA 94102
When: Wed., February 25, 12 noon
What: Demand strong leadership from City Hall
Rally at City Hall front steps
The situation is urgent. The mayor is proposing such drastic cuts to SF Environment Department's budget that:
• Critical climate work to reduce emissions will stop.
• Staff with years of climate-action expertise will lose their jobs.
• Millions in future grants are at risk.
Since 2022-23, SF Environment Dept. (SFE) has brought in $29 for every $1 invested. Spending on SFE is leverage, not overhead.
People expect San Francisco to lead - but in the climate crisis we are going backwards. San Franciscans need to know what's really happening.
The buck stops with Mayor Lurie. Remind him!
WHO WE ARE: SF Climate Emergency Org.
We are a coalition of individuals who belong to various environmental groups across the city, all sharing the same ultimate goal: saving our planet and our community from catastrophic climate change. We must believe that the members of City government are both ready and able to answer the call, if only with a little help from their friends (that's us - and you!).
Individual members come from various groups* including:
1000 Grandmothers for Future Generations
350 Bay Area
350 San Francisco
Acterra: Actions for a Healthy Planet
Bayview Hunters Point Community Advocates
California Native Plant Society
Citizens Climate Lobby (San Francisco Chapter)
Climate Health Now
The Climate Mobilization
The Climate Reality Project (Bay Area Chapter)
Extinction Rebellion (San Francisco Bay Area)
Friends of the Urban Forest
Garden for the Environment
Golden Gate Audubon Society
Marie Harrison Community Foundation
Nature in the City
San Francisco Bay Physicians for Social Responsibility
San Francisco Tomorrow
Sierra Club (San Francisco Bay Chapter)
Sunrise Bay Area
Sutro Stewards ...and more
We hold constituent meetings with members of the Board of Supervisors, the Environment Department, and the Mayor’s office to help keep them on track to meet the demands of the Climate Emergency.
We aim to support affected communities and concerned citizens from all parts of San Francisco in making their voices heard on climate issues by scheduling constituent meetings, and by alerting our network of members and allies about opportunities to participate in task forces, give public comment at committee hearings, sign on to or write letters to policymakers, and more.
💚 To get more involved, click here to join the coalition of active volunteers (you will get a newsletter/action alert once or twice a month), or contact us. There's always something you can do, whichever amount or type of involvement is most comfortable for you.
For more info:
https://www.sfclimateemergency.org/rally-22526.html info [at] sfclimateemergency.org
For more information: https://www.sfclimateemergency.org/rally-2...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 5, 2026 10:29PM
