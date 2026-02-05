$AVE SF's CLIMATE ACTION PLAN!Where: SF City Hall, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl, San Francisco, CA 94102When: Wed., February 25, 12 noonWhat: Demand strong leadership from City HallRally at City Hall front stepsThe situation is urgent. The mayor is proposing such drastic cuts to SF Environment Department's budget that:• Critical climate work to reduce emissions will stop.• Staff with years of climate-action expertise will lose their jobs.• Millions in future grants are at risk.Since 2022-23, SF Environment Dept. (SFE) has brought in $29 for every $1 invested. Spending on SFE is leverage, not overhead.People expect San Francisco to lead - but in the climate crisis we are going backwards. San Franciscans need to know what's really happening.The buck stops with Mayor Lurie. Remind him!WHO WE ARE: SF Climate Emergency Org.We are a coalition of individuals who belong to various environmental groups across the city, all sharing the same ultimate goal: saving our planet and our community from catastrophic climate change. We must believe that the members of City government are both ready and able to answer the call, if only with a little help from their friends (that's us - and you!).Individual members come from various groups* including:1000 Grandmothers for Future Generations350 Bay Area350 San FranciscoActerra: Actions for a Healthy PlanetBayview Hunters Point Community AdvocatesCalifornia Native Plant SocietyCitizens Climate Lobby (San Francisco Chapter)Climate Health NowThe Climate MobilizationThe Climate Reality Project (Bay Area Chapter)Extinction Rebellion (San Francisco Bay Area)Friends of the Urban ForestGarden for the EnvironmentGolden Gate Audubon SocietyMarie Harrison Community FoundationNature in the CitySan Francisco Bay Physicians for Social ResponsibilitySan Francisco TomorrowSierra Club (San Francisco Bay Chapter)Sunrise Bay AreaSutro Stewards ...and moreWe hold constituent meetings with members of the Board of Supervisors, the Environment Department, and the Mayor’s office to help keep them on track to meet the demands of the Climate Emergency.We aim to support affected communities and concerned citizens from all parts of San Francisco in making their voices heard on climate issues by scheduling constituent meetings, and by alerting our network of members and allies about opportunities to participate in task forces, give public comment at committee hearings, sign on to or write letters to policymakers, and more.💚 To get more involved, click here to join the coalition of active volunteers (you will get a newsletter/action alert once or twice a month), or contact us. There's always something you can do, whichever amount or type of involvement is most comfortable for you.For more info: