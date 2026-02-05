From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Food Church in Zayante every Friday ~4-7+ pm RAIN or Shine new location in Zayante
Date:
Friday, February 06, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Jim Vivian
Email:
Phone:
4086349749
Location Details:
NEW LOCATION in Zayante (9210 East Zayante Rd.*@ Little library next door to Zayante Creek Market & Deli *) #Zayante Limited parking
#Free FOOD #SantaCruzMountains
*location has recently changed and may change again soon
Free Food Church in ZAYANTE every Friday ~4-7+ pm RAIN or Shine NEW LOCATION in Zayante (9210 East Zayante Rd.*@ Little library next door to Zayante Creek Market & Deli *) #Zayante Limited parking
Free Food Church every FRIDAY in #BoulderCreek 2pm-?till food gone (Downtown ~13080 Hwy 9 between Jenna Sue’s Cafe and the taqueria)
#SantaCruzMountains CA Santa Cruz Mountains Boulder Creek #Zayante Felton #SLV San Lorenzo Valley and #LaSelvaBeach
Thanks to Grey Bears, Source Naturals Inc. of Santa Cruz, Threshold Enterprises Ltd., new food donors Jo and Gary (fresh bread), Field Fresh Farms and Sunridge Farms; Felton Nutrition, Lakeside Organic Gardens, Coke Organic Farms, Fitz Fresh Mushrooms, M. Rodoni & Co. Fai Bravo, Oceanside Organics, and other local farms and grocers for surplus food.
Selection varies week to week but includes high quality fresh produce from local farms--mostly organic, and a variety of other items.
Special thanks to James for freshly hunted and marinated wild boar meat, safely packaged (when available, but it always sounds good to include it here).
Info: Randall or Jim (408) 634-9749
https://slvpost.com/food-to-the-people/
For more information: https://slvpost.com/food-to-the-people/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 5, 2026 8:38PM
