East Bay International Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Tibetan Lama Jhado Rinpoche Teaches Empowerment at Sera Jey Monastery in El Cerrito

by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
Thu, Feb 5, 2026 4:36PM
Jhado Rinpoche's teaching centered around Bodhipathpradipa (A Lamp for the Path to Enlightenment, Empowerment of Hayagriva, and Empowerment on the Three Longevity Deities- Amitayus, White Tara, and Ushnisha Vijaya.
Jhado Rinpoche's teaching centered around Bodhipathpradipa (A Lamp for the Path to Enlightenment, Empowerment of Hayagriva, and Empowerme...
original image (1440x1920)
In the last week of January 2026, His Excellency Jhado Rinpoche came
to the Sera Jey Tibetan Buddhist Monastery In El Cerrito, CA. USA.

H.E. Jhado Rinpoche Is considered to be one the most important Dharma teachers and High Lamas in the world and is a famous in Geluk traditions. Over the decades. H.E. Jhado Rinpoche has worked closely with His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama.

Many organizers and attendees came from around the world to hear His Excellency's empowerments and teachings. Venerable Monks and Nuns traveled from Mongolia, Europe, the United States, India and Nepal.

There were hundreds of people that attended the three-day empowerment teachings of Jhado Rinpoche. People came from India, Nepal, Argentina, Britain, Scotland, West Europe and from all over the San Francisco Bay and the United States.

Tenzin Sherab Ph.D-Exective Director of the Sera Jey Buddhist Center in El Cerrito, California said: "His Eminence Tenzin Jungney, popularly known as Jhado Rinpoche, who now lives in Mongolia, visited Sera Jey Buddhist Center in El Cerrito on Jan 30th,2026, and gave three days of teachings and empowerment to hundreds of Buddhists in the Bay Area."

"The first day of teaching centered around Bodhipathpradipa (A Lamp for the Path to Enlightenment), a text composed by 11th-century Indian teacher Atisha, which was considered the root text of the path to enlightenment, widely known as a magnum opus."

"On the second day, Rinpoche gave empowerment of Hayagriva, considered the wrathful manifestation of Avalokiteshvara. This empowerment removes obstacles and negativity and protects against internal impediments and external disturbances."

Sherab noted that: "On the final day, His Eminence Jhado Rinpoche gave empowerment on the Three Longevity Deities- Amitayus, White Tara, and Ushnisha Vijaya. This empowerment bestows and enhances the glory of long life and freedom from the tragedies and illnesses one encounters throughout life."
