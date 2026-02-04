Vigil for Renee Good at ICE Headquarters, Fresno by Peter Maiden

A candlelight vigil was held for Renee Good, murdered by ICE, at ICE headquarters in Fresno January 8.

A vigil was held on Jan. 8 for Renee Good, who died at the hands of an ICE agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The event took place at Fresno's ICE headquarters. It was sponsored by the Party for Socialism and Liberation.