Show Up to Court Hearing, Lawsuit Against the Navy Over Toxic Contamination of Shipyard
Date:
Thursday, February 26, 2026
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Court Date
Organizer/Author:
GreenAction Network
Email:
Phone:
415-447-3904
Location Details:
MEET IN FRONT OF THE OLD FEDERAL BUILDING
450 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102
450 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102
BAYVIEW HUNTERS POINT & SAN FRANCISCO COMMUNITY ALERT
WHY WE'RE SHOWING UP
Greenaction for Health & Environmental Justice is back in federal court as part of our lawsuit against the Navy. A judge will hear Greenaction's Motion for Summary Judgment in the lawsuit against the U.S. Navy over toxic contamination and the failed cleanup t the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard Superfund Site.
This is a major moment in the fight for:
- Truth about contamination
- Accountability for harm
- Protection of community health
- Environmental justice for BVHP
WE NEED YOU THERE
Your presence shows the court that the community is watching.
Your presence shows we will not be ignored.
Your presence strengthens the fight for justice.
Bring your neighbors. Bring your family. Bring your voice.
For more info contact: shirletha [at] greenaction.org I 415-447-3904
For more information: https://greenaction.org/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 4, 2026 9:28PM
