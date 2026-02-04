From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Show Up to Court Hearing, Lawsuit Against the Navy Over Toxic Contamination of Shipyard

Date:

Thursday, February 26, 2026

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Court Date

Organizer/Author:

GreenAction Network

Email:

Phone:

415-447-3904

Location Details:

MEET IN FRONT OF THE OLD FEDERAL BUILDING

450 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102





WHY WE'RE SHOWING UP



Greenaction for Health & Environmental Justice is back in federal court as part of our lawsuit against the Navy. A judge will hear Greenaction's Motion for Summary Judgment in the lawsuit against the U.S. Navy over toxic contamination and the failed cleanup t the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard Superfund Site.



This is a major moment in the fight for:

- Truth about contamination

- Accountability for harm

- Protection of community health

- Environmental justice for BVHP



WE NEED YOU THERE



Your presence shows the court that the community is watching.

Your presence shows we will not be ignored.

Your presence strengthens the fight for justice.

Bring your neighbors. Bring your family. Bring your voice.



For more info contact:

