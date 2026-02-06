Israeli Consulate: Stop Zionist Violence, Stop the Hate!

Friday, February 06, 2026

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Protest

Noisemakers Against Genocide

israeli consulate, 456 Montgomery - SF



Please join us this Friday in solidarity and against all hate & violence, to declare:



"Nothing will deter us: WE STAND WITH PALESTINE!” 🇵🇸♥️🇵🇸♥️🇵🇸



Help us break the silence. We will not rest until Palestine is FREE!



‼️ israeli consulate NOT welcome in the Bay Area ‼️



🔻Come and join Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG) and autonomous activists in letting the israeli consulate know that they are NOT welcome in SF Bay Area! 🔻

Bring noisemakers, drums, banners, whistles, horns and flags 🇵🇸 to make a proper ruckus!

No business as usual for mass murderers. ☠️

‼️ Let’s keep showing up for a Free Palestine! 🇵🇸