Israeli Consulate: Stop Zionist Violence, Stop the Hate!
Date:
Friday, February 06, 2026
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Noisemakers Against Genocide
Location Details:
israeli consulate, 456 Montgomery - SF
Please join us this Friday in solidarity and against all hate & violence, to declare:
"Nothing will deter us: WE STAND WITH PALESTINE!” 🇵🇸♥️🇵🇸♥️🇵🇸
Friday, February 6, 2026
Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG)
10:30am - 12:30pm
israeli consulate, 456 Montgomery - SF
Help us break the silence. We will not rest until Palestine is FREE!
‼️ israeli consulate NOT welcome in the Bay Area ‼️
🔻Come and join Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG) and autonomous activists in letting the israeli consulate know that they are NOT welcome in SF Bay Area! 🔻
Bring noisemakers, drums, banners, whistles, horns and flags 🇵🇸 to make a proper ruckus!
No business as usual for mass murderers. ☠️
‼️ Let’s keep showing up for a Free Palestine! 🇵🇸
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 4, 2026 9:10PM
