May Day In The Time of Trump: The Road to Mass Action
Date:
Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Time:
5:15 PM - 7:45 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
East Bay Democratic Socialists of America
Location Details:
Oakland Community Space - 1955 Broadway, Suite B, Oakland, CA, 94612
Right next to BART!
We invite you to a film screening of Fred Glass's We Mean to Make Things Over: A History of May Day followed by a panel discussion of local labor and base-building organization leaders. Light dinner will be served. This is an educational and collaborative event to learn together how we can build stronger coalitions towards enduring mass action.
Our ancestors won the 8-hour workday. What will we win together?
Co-sponsored by the Alameda Labor Council, Bay Resistance, the Federal Unionists Network, SEIU Local 1021, ACCE, AFSCME Local 3299, UAW Local 4811, Oakland Education Association (OEA), United Teachers of Richmond (UTR), and ATU Local 1555.
For more information: https://www.eastbaydsa.org/events/4876/202...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 4, 2026 12:51PM
