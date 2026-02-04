Kaiser is demanding the massive introduction of AI Chatbots in mental healthcare to eliminate workers and increase their profits. It will have serious affects on all Kaiser patients and healthcare

The drive to use AI and chatbots in healthcare is becoming a major issue for healthcare workers and the role it has on patients.The National Union Of Healthcare Workers NUHW in Northern California are now negotiating for a new contract at Kaiser and are being told that the language on AI that their membershave in Southern California after a long strike cannot be included in their contract in Northern California.NUHW Kaiser LCSW Ilana Marcucci-Morris talks about the history of their union and the fight for proper staffing and the many strike they have been forced to take to defend their conditions and the treatment of patients. She also discusses the growing role of AI and the use of chatbots to replace skilled healthcare workers and why this is a growing danger not only to their jobs but also to patients who are being prevented from getting professional healthcare with human beings.She also discusses the capture of Governor Newsom's Department of Managed Care by the hospital association and the complete failure of these regulatory agencies to do proper oversight of Kaiser and other hospital chains like Sutter. The Attorney General of California Rob Bonta has also failed to prosecute the Kaiser CEO''s for the deaths of patients who were not provide proper and timely mental healthcare which is required under State and Federal laws.This interview was done on 2/2/26