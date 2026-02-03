2016 Sacramento Regional Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony blackagriculture [at] yahoo.com) by Khubaka, Michael Harris

California United States Colored Troops, 1,918 who reportedly enlisted from California so acknowledged and honored for their service to our nation.

Media Contact: Michael Harris

Juneteenth California 910-539-0243



Juneteenth California Flag Raising Ceremony

Noon, Monday, May 27, 2026

Old Sacramento River Walk



Globally, since June 2021, Juneteenth is our newest Title 5 US Federal Holiday.



Come experience our Sacramento Flag Raising Ceremony that seeks to help align Sacramento Regional institutuons with celebrations of freedom around the world.



Our official Juneteenth flag was created in 1997 by educator and activist Ben Haith in Boston, Mass by utilizing the colors and symbols representative of burst of freedom achieved on the battlefields to a new horizon that occurred on June 19, 1865.



Here in our Capitol City or Sacramento, seat of authority for the State of California, Juneteenth is not an official paid holiday for employees.



Five years late, after the June 2021 passage of Congressional legislation and signed into law establishing Juneteenth as a Title 5 US Federal Holiday, not a value or priority.



“Patience is a virtue, is a soft gentle reminder from my late grandmothers wisdom” that offers a very stark contrast to the bloody fierce battles to enforce President Abraham Lincoln essential War Executive Order known as the Emancipation Proclamation, states Michael Harris, Chair California State Capitol Juneteenth Celebration/



Sacramento Regional Economic Council may help send a strong message throughput the growing business community throughout the Sacramento Region to join Los Angeles, San Diego, Oakland, San Francisco, Rancho Cordova and West Sacramento cities that offer an official paid Juneteenth Holiday to all employees.



At some point we will collectively embrace and preserve our authentic Sacramento regional Journey From Slavery to Freedom, acknowledging and commemorating those who endured the Slave Auction blocks in Old Sacramento just a few short blocks from Sacramento River Walk.



Everyone is invited to witness a small piece of history as we honor California United States Colored Troops who paid the price for the freedoms we enjoy today.



Freedom is never free… each generation must help manifest our collective journey to form a more perfect Union.



