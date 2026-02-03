top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Pause The Calls Affirms Black Lives Do Matter and Demands Justice Following Death of Ronald Tinsley

by Pause The Calls
Tue, Feb 3, 2026 8:13AM
Marina, CA - January 29, 2026 - Pause The Calls, a Black-led grassroots public safety organization, mourns the death of Ronald Tinsley, who died following an encounter with law enforcement in Marina, California, on January 18, 2026. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the communities of Marina, Seaside, and greater Monterey County who are impacted by this tragic loss.
original image (640x960)
The death of Mr. Tinsley following police involvement raises serious concerns that demand transparency, accountability, and a full public explanation. Pause The Calls is calling for the timely release of all relevant information, including body-worn camera footage, dispatch records, and use-of-force documentation. We further urge a clear and public outline of the investigative process - one that serves not only the City of Marina, but also the City of Seaside and all of Monterey County.

This tragedy must be understood within the broader reality that Black lives continue to be disproportionately impacted by systemic racism within policing and public safety systems. Black Lives Matter is not a slogan, it is a call to acknowledge the documented and ongoing racial inequities that place Black communities throughout Monterey County at greater risk of harm during police encounters. Naming systemic racism is not about assigning individual guilt before investigations conclude - it is about recognizing structural failures that repeatedly result in the loss of Black lives.

When armed law enforcement remains the default response to community needs, particularly during crises, these systems too often escalate harm rather than preserve life. The consequences of such responses reverberate beyond individual incidents, impacting families and neighbourhoods across Marina, Seaside, and surrounding communities.

Pause The Calls urges city and county leadership to support an independent and transparent investigation into Mr. Tinsley's death and to commit to meaningful investment in non-police, community-based public safety solutions. True public safety prioritizes care, de-escalation, accountability, and dignity for all residents of Monterey County.

Pause The Calls remains committed to advancing racial justice, affirming that Black Lives Do Matter, and building public safety rooted in community care rather than punishment throughout Marina, Seaside, and Monterey County.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/pausethecalls/
