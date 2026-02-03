2/3 Global Ocean Watch: Pirates of the Pacific ACTIVISTWEB [at] GMAIL.COM) by SIU HIN LEE - GLOBAL OCEAN WATCH

During the little-noticed open-to-the public virtual public hearing held by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on January 27-28, the NOAA reviewed the application for a license by U.S.-based Canadian company: The Metals Company USA, LLC (TMC) to conduct seabed mining exploration activities in the Pacific Oeacn’s Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ). Almost everyone who spoke strongly against the TMC's application, arguing that it’ll violate international law and would cause incalculable environmental damage to the Pacific Ocean.