California Labor & Workers

AI, Labor & The Future Of LA & The World Meeting

Meeting Graphic
original image (612x792)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, February 07, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek
Location Details:
1261 North Avalon Blvd, Wilmington, California
There will be an educational meeting in Los Angeles on AI, Labor & The Future Of LA & The World.

2/7/26 Ai, Labor & The Future Of LA & The World
February 7, 2026 11:00 AM-6:00 PM
1261 North Avalon Blvd
Wilmington, California

During the last SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild strike, members said the issue of AI was an existential issue for their craft and their unions.

This was true then and even more true today. Millions of workers face the elimination of their jobs from UBER Lyft drivers and truck drivers, healthcare workers and education workers.

It is also destroying workers lives including union and non-union truck drivers who are forced to work with Infared cameras on their eyes 50 to 60 hours a week. In California the Governor
has deregulated the introduction of autonomous vehicles both cars and trucks and has also allowed AI companies to partner with UC, CSU and community colleges to introduce AI and
use it to eliminate faculty and staff.

This meeting will bring together teachers, healthcare workers, writers, logistics and transportation workers to report on the effect of AI on them and their fellow workers.

Goldman Sacks has said that 350 million workers will lose their jobs and that is why the tech billionaires who run the government want the total elimination of any regulation of AI and it’s effect on working people.

This threat and attack on working people using AI is not just about one company or one industry, it is an issue for all working people and unions in this country and globally.
The wealthiest billionaires in the world are now in charge of the government and these techno fascists are using the state to spy on working people, the public and profiting from war and genocide abroad.

The first step is to educate our brothers and sisters about what is happening now with AI on the job and what we can do to defend our jobs, lives and families.

Sponsored by
WorkWeek, National Writers Union, Change Links, ARALA, LaborNet

To Contact For More Info:
laborfest [at] laborfest.net
For more information: http://www.laborfest.net
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 2, 2026 8:51PM
§Destroying Writers
by WorkWeek
Mon, Feb 2, 2026 8:51PM
ai_destroying_writers.jpeg
AI is threatening writers and journalists.
http://www.laborfest.net
§Techo Fasicsts and The Brain
by WorkWeek
Mon, Feb 2, 2026 8:51PM
sm_ai_the_brain.jpg
original image (800x800)
Techno fascists want to use AI to remove millions of workers on their jobs and replace them with AI and robotics.
http://www.laborfest.net
§Robotic Teachers Are On The Agena
by WorkWeek
Mon, Feb 2, 2026 8:51PM
sm_ai_robot_teacher.jpg.webp
original image (2000x1333)
Big tech want to train AI robots to replace Teachers.
http://www.laborfest.net
