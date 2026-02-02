There will be an educational meeting in Los Angeles on AI, Labor & The Future Of LA & The World.2/7/26 Ai, Labor & The Future Of LA & The WorldFebruary 7, 2026 11:00 AM-6:00 PM1261 North Avalon BlvdWilmington, CaliforniaDuring the last SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild strike, members said the issue of AI was an existential issue for their craft and their unions.This was true then and even more true today. Millions of workers face the elimination of their jobs from UBER Lyft drivers and truck drivers, healthcare workers and education workers.It is also destroying workers lives including union and non-union truck drivers who are forced to work with Infared cameras on their eyes 50 to 60 hours a week. In California the Governorhas deregulated the introduction of autonomous vehicles both cars and trucks and has also allowed AI companies to partner with UC, CSU and community colleges to introduce AI anduse it to eliminate faculty and staff.This meeting will bring together teachers, healthcare workers, writers, logistics and transportation workers to report on the effect of AI on them and their fellow workers.Goldman Sacks has said that 350 million workers will lose their jobs and that is why the tech billionaires who run the government want the total elimination of any regulation of AI and it’s effect on working people.This threat and attack on working people using AI is not just about one company or one industry, it is an issue for all working people and unions in this country and globally.The wealthiest billionaires in the world are now in charge of the government and these techno fascists are using the state to spy on working people, the public and profiting from war and genocide abroad.The first step is to educate our brothers and sisters about what is happening now with AI on the job and what we can do to defend our jobs, lives and families.Sponsored byWorkWeek, National Writers Union, Change Links, ARALA, LaborNetTo Contact For More Info: