From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Civic Center story of civilization: a walking tour
Date:
Tuesday, February 03, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
David Giesen
Email:
Phone:
415-948-4265
Location Details:
Meet at the black obelisk in United Nations Plaza on Market Street, across Market St. from the A.C.T. Strand Theatre.
Your guide will be wearing a California Republic bicycle cap.
Your guide will be wearing a California Republic bicycle cap.
Join a walking tour narrating the history and course of civilization using San Francisco's extraordinary Civic Center as the narrative's props.
Civilization began with land enclosure succeeding nomadic or hunter-gather settlement. That land enclosure entailed social hierarchy and the systematic exclusion of most of the population from equality of land use in getting a livelihood. The struggle of law and justice to claw back some of the freedom, as well as the economic opportunity of nomadic life is portrayed in the civic institutions housed in SF's largely Beaux-Arts architecture.
The epic tale of humanity striving to regain Paradise is your afternoon's entertainment and, literally, edification. We'll end the tour with a light repast outdoors.
Civilization began with land enclosure succeeding nomadic or hunter-gather settlement. That land enclosure entailed social hierarchy and the systematic exclusion of most of the population from equality of land use in getting a livelihood. The struggle of law and justice to claw back some of the freedom, as well as the economic opportunity of nomadic life is portrayed in the civic institutions housed in SF's largely Beaux-Arts architecture.
The epic tale of humanity striving to regain Paradise is your afternoon's entertainment and, literally, edification. We'll end the tour with a light repast outdoors.
For more information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 2, 2026 2:47PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network