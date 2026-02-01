top
South Bay
South Bay
South Bay Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

SJSU: EO 9066 Incarcerations of Japanese Ancestry Americans WWII - Dialog Workshops

Diaz Compean Student Union Theater San José State University - center of campus One Washington Square, San Jose FREE and open to the co...
original image (1142x715)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, February 19, 2026
Time:
10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
San Jose State University
Location Details:
Diaz Compean Student Union Theater
San José State University - center of campus
One Washington Square, San Jose

FREE and open to the community
NEIGHBORS, NOT ENEMIES

In 1942, Executive Order 9066 ordered the forced removal of Americans of Japanese ancestry to prison camps during WWII. The SJSU campus building now known as Yoshihiro Uchida Hall once served as a registration center for local Japanese Americans prior to them being forcibly removed to incarceration camps.

Join in a Day of Remembrance workshop with speaker panels, participant dialogs and coalition building to explore the theme: Neighbors, Not Enemies.

Date & time: Thursday, February 19th, 10:30 AM - 1:15 PM

Location: Diaz Compean Student Union Theater at San José State University

More info: https://www.sjsu.edu/capise/events/dor.php

Free and Open to the San Jose Community!

Co-sponsored by Asian American Studies, Associated Students Inc., Center for Asian Pacific Islander Student Empowerment, Division of Student Affairs, and Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Office of Community and Government Relations


DAY OF REMEMBRANCE

Day of Remembrance is a national observance of the World War II incarceration of Americans of Japanese descent in the United States. It is recognized nationally on February 19th, the date that Executive Order 9066 was issued and initiated this process.

SJSU recognizes this day to acknowledge the Japanese American experience and the campus’ connection to it. It is important that we know our history in order to advocate for a more socially just society moving forward.


PARKING - Parking Information for Visitors and Guests:

Visitors or guests may park and purchase Virtual Single Day and Hourly permits through ParkMobile App or self-service Permit Paystations. We recommend downloading the ParkMobile app before arriving at SJSU for faster and move convenient visitor parking payments. Self-service permit paystations are located at specific parking locations. Find more information about SJSU campus parking.


SCHEDULE

10:00 AM Student Union Theater - Doors Open


10:30 - 11:45 AM Plenary Session: Neighbors, Not Enemies

A discussion on civil liberties, coalition building, and community activism.

Moderator: Dr. Yvonne Kwan (Asian American Studies, SJSU)

Panelists: Vanessa Hatakeyama (Executive Director of Japanese American Musuem of San Jose) and Gordon Yamate (Los Gatos Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission)


11:45 AM - 12:00 PM Break for Transition


12:00 - 1:15 PM Breakout Session #1: “Home Court” and the Power of Sports: Beyond Identity to Shared Community

Student Union Theater: Film screening & panel discussion

Moderator: Michelle Smith McDonald (University Marketing and Communications, SJSU)

Panelists: Santa Clara Supervisor Margaret Abe-Koga, Dean Kobashigawa (San Jose Ninjas), and Dr. Michael Dao (Kinesiology, SJSU)


12:00 - 1:15 PM Breakout Session #2: Interfaith Coalition Building

Student Union, Meeting Room 2A (Second Floor)

Moderator: Dr. Kristin Dukes (Chief Diversity Officer, SJSU)

Panelists: Reverend Bryan Frazen (Westminster Presbyterian Church), Rabbi Dana L. Magat (Temple Emanu-El), Father Jon Pedigo (Diocese of San Jose), Reverend Steve Pinkston (Retired Minister and Educator)


12:00 - 1:15 PM Breakout Session #3: Building Bridges: Navigating Difficult Dialogues

Student Union, Meeting Room 2B (Second Floor)

Facilitator: Dr. Craig John Alimo (Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, SJSU)
For more information: https://www.sjsu.edu/capise/events/dor.php
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 1, 2026 10:24PM
