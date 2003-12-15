top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine International Anti-War

VFHL Online Film Salon: "Say What?? Responding to Israel/Palestine Disinformation"

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, February 15, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Voices from the Holy Land (VFHL)
Location Details:
Online
Zoom
https://Tinyurl.com/VFHL-February2026

How do you respond to someone who refers to the U.S. and Israel’s continued military rule in Gaza a “peace plan”? What can you say to someone who describes the continued starvation, bombing, and shooting of Palestinians a “ceasefire”?

Join us for a practical salon/workshop featuring language experts and Palestinian human rights advocates as they share their tips for recognizing and reframing misleading headlines, correcting faulty narratives, highlighting bigoted stereotypes, introducing suppressed truths, and overcoming apathy. You’ll gain tools to have meaningful conversations in which you listen compassionately, think critically, and speak truthfully – for maximum impact.

Watch the curated videos included in the registration confirmation email at your convenience ahead of the discussion.

Join the Q&A discussion with:

- Assal Rad: Author, historian, commentator, and Nonresident Fellow at Arab Center

- Aseel AlBajeh: Advocacy Officer at the Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy

- Alex McDonald (workshop leader): Author, activist, educational material developer

Watch the Trailer at: https://Tinyurl.com/VFHL-February2026Trailer

For more information: https://www.voicesfromtheholyland.org/even...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 1, 2026 9:32PM
