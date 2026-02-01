Revolutionary Rally - Butch Ware For Cali

Date:

Saturday, February 07, 2026

Time:

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Butch Ware for California Governor 2026

Location Details:

Historic BAL Theatre - 14808 E 14th St, San Leandro, CA 94578

Join Butch Ware as he welcomes Roger Waters, Lauren Jauregui, Sammy Obeid, Angelica Ross, Shylah Ray, Fernando Deveras, and surprise guests for an afternoon of discussions, sets, and songs to fuel the uprising. Fascism cannot be reformed; it must be defeated. And all successful liberation movements are rooted in revolutionary resolve and love.



Help us rally the forces needed to bring a political revolution to California, America, and the world.



Tickets: tinyurl.com/BWFeb7Rally