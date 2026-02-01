From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Revolutionary Rally - Butch Ware For Cali
Date:
Saturday, February 07, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Butch Ware for California Governor 2026
Location Details:
Historic BAL Theatre - 14808 E 14th St, San Leandro, CA 94578
Join Butch Ware as he welcomes Roger Waters, Lauren Jauregui, Sammy Obeid, Angelica Ross, Shylah Ray, Fernando Deveras, and surprise guests for an afternoon of discussions, sets, and songs to fuel the uprising. Fascism cannot be reformed; it must be defeated. And all successful liberation movements are rooted in revolutionary resolve and love.
Help us rally the forces needed to bring a political revolution to California, America, and the world.
Tickets: tinyurl.com/BWFeb7Rally
For more information: https://www.butchware4gov.com/events/feb7r...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 1, 2026 8:48PM
