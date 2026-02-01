From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protests, and anger against Trump and the Devil’s activities in the White House
Fighting back against evil is a righteous endeavor...
Protests, and anger against Trump and the Devil’s activities in the White House
Fighting back against evil is a righteous endeavor
By Lynda Carson - February 1, 2026
Protests, and anger against the convicted felon President Trump and the Devil’s activities in the White House and federal government have been erupting all across the U.S., in addition to other locations including Denmark, Greenland, Italy and England. When good people die or get injured for standing up against evil and horrific activities taking place, it reveals the best in human nature, and shows that we cannot cooperate with the evil taking place in our country.
That’s right. Fighting back against evil is a righteous endeavor, and non-cooperation with evil is as American, as apple pie. Protests across the nation, and in other locations against the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump’s devilish activities are spreading like wild fire.
A few recent headlines further below may help to shed a little light on a very grim evil horrific situation happening in the U.S., and elsewhere.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
Fighting Back Against Evil Is A Righteous Endeavor.
-CNN, More anti-ICE protests underway nationwide after judge declines to immediately halt Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota.
-The Guardian, Minneapolis ICE watchers face violence, teargas and arrests. They keep showing up.
-￼The Asheville Citizen Times, Trust in US among international allies has been destroyed.
￼
-Oregon Public Broadcasting - OPB, Federal officers use crowd control munitions as demonstrators protest outside Portland ICE building.
-￼The Guardian, ‘We’re fighting for the soul of the country’: how Minnesota residents came together to face ICE.
-￼City of Portland, Oregon (.gov), Portland Mayor Statement on Federal Use of Chemical Munitions at Peaceful Protest.
-￼Los Angeles Times, 'National shutdown' brings protests to L.A., across the nation; demonstrators clash with police.
-￼upi.com, Danes marched in protest of Trump's NATO comments, Greenland efforts.
￼
-￼CNN, Trump says he’s decertifying Canada-made aircraft and threatens 50% tariffs.
￼
-’ICE Out' protesters swarm downtown LA calling for immigration raids to end.
-Live updates: Arrests made hours after hundreds gathered for another anti-ICE protest in DTLA.
-￼The Intercept, DHS Used Neo-Nazi Anthem for Recruitment After Fatal Minneapolis ICE Shooting.
￼
-The Guardian, More than 300 anti-ICE protests planned across US this weekend.
-￼Truthout, ICE Recruiters Are Using Neo-Nazi Memes and Seeking Out Extremists at Gun Shows.
￼
-￼KPBS, Experts concerned about white nationalist imagery in ICE recruitment materials.
￼
-￼Minnesota Reformer, The anti-ICE movement isn’t just about politics — it’s a caregiving social movement.
-￼ESPN, Demonstrators in Milan protest ICE unit at Winter Olympics.
-The Oaklandside, Oakland reacts to ICE and Border Patrol shootings in Minneapolis.
-￼PBS, How Trump filled key positions with people who spread extremist views.
￼
-￼Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention, Statement on the Normalization of Nazism in the U.S Government.
￼
-￼NPR, Milan protesters call for U.S. ICE agents to leave Italy as Winter Games approach.
-San Francisco Chronicle, Photos: Hundreds of S.F. protesters form banner with message for ICE.
-￼Missouri Independent, Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt openly promoted white supremacism in a public speech.
￼
-NBC News, Trump's DHS has shot 13 people during immigration enforcement operations since September. Here's what to know.
-The New York Times, The Push to Rein In ICE, and How the Government Is Echoing White Supremacist Messaging.
-￼Mother Jones, Get Out of Our Cities: Another Nationwide Uprising Against ICE.
-WQAD, Protesters rally in Muscatine amid nationwide demonstrations over ICE agents’ fatal shootings.
-The Guardian, White House post nods to racist, far-right subculture, extremism expert says.
-MinnPost, Stand With Minnesota: Pro athletes speak out on ICE killings of Renee Good, Alex Pretti.
-The New York Times, Trump Administration Social Media Posts Echo White Supremacist Messaging.
-The Marshall Project,How ICE and Border Patrol Keep Injuring and Killing People.
-￼Advocate.com, JD Vance rages about ‘radical gender ideology’ while white supremacists march along National Mall.
￼
-￼Yahoo, Panicked Trump, 79, Ramps Up Deranged Hockey Warnings to Canada.
￼
-WSAW, Hundreds on Rib Mountain Drive protest ICE actions.
-￼Hip-Hop Wired, Ta-Nehisi Coates Suggests Trump Is Building "White Supremacist Army”.
￼
-￼CBC, Toronto-based Mexican musician cancels U.S. tour after ICE shootings, as artists reconsider American shows.
￼
-￼PBS, Shooting deaths climb in Trump's mass deportation effort.
￼
-￼10tv.com, Protesters in Westerville demand ICE shutdown after fatal Minneapolis shootings.
￼
-￼The Washington Post,Thousands of new ICE watchers hit the streets after two killings.
￼
￼-￼ABC7 Chicago, Demonstrators in Chicago protest ICE, Border Patrol shootings, immigration crackdown; businesses participate in general strike.
￼
-￼The Texas Tribune, Hundreds of Texas public school students walk out to protest ICE killings.
￼
-￼Hawaii News Now, Hundreds of UH Manoa students protest ICE killings.
￼
-￼CNN, How two federal agents escalated an encounter with Alex Pretti into a deadly shooting.
￼
-￼Reuters, Thousands demonstrate in Minnesota and across US to protest ICE.
￼
-￼TODAY.com, Protests Spread Across the US Demanding ICE Leave Minneapolis.
￼
-￼The Guardian, ‘Backing down isn’t an option’: Minnesota ICE shootings mobilize Americans to join ICE observer groups.
￼
-￼The Guardian, Antifa used to unmask neo-Nazis, now it’s exposing ICE: ‘Predators don’t get anonymity’.
￼
-￼ABC News, Anti-ICE protests take place nationwide following fatal shootings in Minneapolis.
￼
-￼PBS, -Arrests of journalists fuel backlash as anti-ICE protests spread from Minneapolis.
-￼Star Tribune, Minnesota law professors call arrests of journalists for documenting church protest an attack on free press.
-￼Los Angeles Times, Trump officials’ loss of credibility in ICE cases seen in court defeats.
￼
-￼ABC News, Former officials say DHS tactics undermine public trust after series of contradictory statements.
￼
-￼The-independent.com, ‘Agents are at my door right now’: Journalist goes live as FBI arrives to arrest her over Minnesota church protest.
-￼CNN, Video: Why journalist says her arrest over church protest is a ‘chilling message’.
-￼NPR, Don Lemon and Georgia Fort vow to continue reporting following arrests tied to anti-ICE protest.
-￼The New York Times, Pentagon Defends Restrictions on Media Outlets.
￼
-￼NBC News, Tulsi Gabbard under scrutiny for showing up at FBI raid of Georgia election hub.
-￼The New York Times, Judge Orders Release of 5-Year-Old Detained by Immigration Agents in Minnesota.
-￼The Telegraph, Trump child abuse allegations disappear from Epstein files.
-￼House.gov,Ranking Member Robert Garcia Statement As Epstein White House Cover-Up Continues, DOJ Releases Only Half of Epstein Files After Months of Defying Oversight Committee Subpoena and Epstein Files Transparency Act.
-￼AP News, From Elon Musk to the former Prince Andrew, a who’s who of powerful men are named in Epstein files.
-￼Yahoo Finance, Trump tariffs live updates: Trump threats continue with new shots at Canada, Mexico.
￼
-￼meidasnews.com, Outrage in Denmark as U.S. Embassy Removes 44 Danish Flags Placed to Honor Troop Deaths in Afghanistan.
-￼Newswav, Protests against the US administration's latest moves in Denmark and Italy.
-￼Social News XYZ, Veterans in Copenhagen stage a silent protest in response to US Greenland threat (Video).
-￼AOL.com, Hundreds protest Trump's NATO comments and Greenland demands at US embassy in Copenhagen.
-￼Military.com, Danish Veterans Protest Outside US Embassy Over Trump Administration's Greenland Plans.
-￼Yahoo, US Embassy in Copenhagen removes flags honoring fallen Danish soldiers, angering veterans.
-￼The New York Times, Trump Tells U.K. and Canada That Boosting Trade With China Is ‘Dangerous’. - Even though Trump wants to make a trade deal with China.
￼
