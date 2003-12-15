At this forum we will cover the history of Black studies and the origins of Black History Month. Our speakers will also discuss how faculty and students at schools and universities are resisting the Trump administration’s blatant efforts to banish African Americans from U.S. history and culture, and how this attack is just the latest demonstration of racism in this country.Speakers include:Dr. James Garrett – President, Global Community Advancement Centers; co-founder of the modern Black Student Union Movement, Black/Ethnic Studies Programs, and the Modern Black Arts MovementRekia Jibrin – Assistant Professor of Critical Studies in Education at UC Santa CruzGerald Sanders – Co-Founder of the Oscar Grant Committee Against Police Brutality; member of the Peace and Freedom Party and Democratic Socialists of America*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.An open discussion will follow the presentationsWe encourage attendance in person where you will be able to ask questions and make comments.This event is also available online in real time. Please register in advance atto receive your personal link.Online participants may have their questions and comments read aloud by the forum moderator.