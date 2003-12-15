From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Attack on Black Studies
Date:
Saturday, February 07, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds,Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
Email:
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
3101 Shattuck Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
At this forum we will cover the history of Black studies and the origins of Black History Month. Our speakers will also discuss how faculty and students at schools and universities are resisting the Trump administration’s blatant efforts to banish African Americans from U.S. history and culture, and how this attack is just the latest demonstration of racism in this country.
Speakers include:
Dr. James Garrett – President, Global Community Advancement Centers; co-founder of the modern Black Student Union Movement, Black/Ethnic Studies Programs, and the Modern Black Arts Movement
Rekia Jibrin – Assistant Professor of Critical Studies in Education at UC Santa Cruz
Gerald Sanders – Co-Founder of the Oscar Grant Committee Against Police Brutality; member of the Peace and Freedom Party and Democratic Socialists of America
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.
An open discussion will follow the presentations
We encourage attendance in person where you will be able to ask questions and make comments.
This event is also available online in real time. Please register in advance at
https://bit.ly/SSS-BlackStudies
to receive your personal link.
Online participants may have their questions and comments read aloud by the forum moderator.
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 31, 2026 7:14PM
