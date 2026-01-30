From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Love in the Time of Intifada: A Fundraiser for Gaza Students
Date:
Saturday, February 14, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Pal2Eire
Location Details:
The Starry Plough, 3101 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley.
Speed Friending (for love, friendship, and community!)
📍 The Starry Plough, 3101 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley.
🗓️ Saturday, February 14th
🕐 1:00–4:00pm
✨ All genders, orientations, and ages (21+) welcome!
Steadfast Palestinian solidarity shouldn’t be isolating. Let’s build community, strengthen our networks, and energize the movement! Join us to expand your circle and connect with like-minded people committed to the liberation of Palestine and challenging systems of oppression worldwide.
Dabke lessons to follow!
Minimum donation: $25
All proceeds go directly toward supporting the evacuation of students from Gaza to Ireland through Pal2Éire, helping them reach safety and continue their university studies.
The first group of determined scholars has already overcome immense challenges to begin their education in Ireland, and your support will help others follow in their footsteps.
Space is limited; get your presale tickets at
https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/47833142/love-in-the-time-of-intifadaa-fundraiser-for-gaza-students-activist-speed-friending-berkeley-the-starry-plough?
A limited number of sliding-scale tickets are available for those unable to afford the $25 ticket price. To request a reduced-price ticket, please email pal2eire [at] gmail.com by 02/12/26.
If you can’t join us but would still like to contribute toward funding the studies of a student from Gaza, you can donate online using the links below:
💸 Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/Pal2Eire
🌍 Chuffed: https://chuffed.org/project/palestine-ireland-student-solidarity
Every contribution makes a difference; thank you for your solidarity 🤍✊
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 30, 2026 11:11PM
