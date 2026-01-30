top
Peninsula Health, Housing & Public Services Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Vigil Outside Veterans Administration Medical Center

by Menlo Park
Fri, Jan 30, 2026 11:29AM
On January 29, a vigil to honor Alex Pettri.
On January 29, a vigil to honor Alex Pettri.
original image (9504x6336)
Photos by Paul Rosenblum ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

"For me it was seeing a fellow federal worker getting murdered in the street and seeing nothing from the administration," said a Veterans Administration employee at a vigil for Alex Pretti on January 29.

A member of The Wolves, vigil co-organizers, later shared this reaction: "A federal worker was killed and the federal government didn't defend him. People are starting to realize the extent to which the US federal government has abandoned them."

Alongside that Menlo Park based organization, the Raging Grannies and Stand Up for Science and Sanity formed a coalition that pulled together the fast response event; Veterans for Peace Chapter 69 and AFGE Local 2110 endorsed the action.

The quickly pulled together memorial event was held across the street from the Veterans Administration Medical Health Center in Menlo Park, CA. Community members joined by VA doctors, nurses and other healthcare personnel gathered to remember and honor Alex Pretti. The 37-year-old was shot and killed by US Border Patrol in Minneapolis only days before. Pretti worked at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as an ICU nurse.

Three VA doctors spoke and a former nurse who is also a member of Veterans for Peace chapter 69 shared sentiments.

Most moving was the message delivered from the propped up microphone by a Vietnam vet who is receiving ongoing treatment here due to the affects of agent orange during his time of service. A member of AFGE 2110 speaking in a personal capacity said of Alex Pretti that he has never cried so much for someone he didn't know.

Musical group Annie and Phil sang a song they composed to the tune of "Will the Circle Be Unbroken". Phil is also a member of Veterans for Peace chapter 69 who served in Vietnam. The Wolves and the Raging Grannies joined in their song and added a few more.

January 29 was the eve of a national day of action and many local students had already announced they would be walking out of school. Everyone was reminded to participate in January 30 actions by not working, not attending school and not shopping.

The Raging Grannies thanked the owner of a local beauty shop who supplied bottled water for thirsty demonstrators. They emphasized the importance of continuing to support small local businesses.
§150 people filled a shopping strip anchored by a donut shop and lined the intersection
by Menlo Park
Fri, Jan 30, 2026 11:29AM
sm_many.jpg
original image (9504x6336)
§Former VA nurse and Veterans for Peace member
by Menlo Park
Fri, Jan 30, 2026 11:29AM
original image (9504x6336)
original image (9504x6336)
§Spotted
by Menlo Park
Fri, Jan 30, 2026 11:29AM
sm_wolvesindy.jpg
original image (9504x6336)
§Raging Grannies sang
by Menlo Park
Fri, Jan 30, 2026 11:29AM
original image (9504x6336)
original image (9504x6336)
§Annie and Phil Performed
by Menlo Park
Fri, Jan 30, 2026 11:29AM
sm_philanne.jpg
original image (9504x6336)
§Heartbroken
by Menlo Park
Fri, Jan 30, 2026 11:29AM
sm_menlonurse.jpg
original image (6336x9504)
§By 5:40pm it was time for candles
by Menlo Park
Fri, Jan 30, 2026 11:29AM
sm_menloindyassorted.jpg
original image (9504x6336)
§The Statue of Liberty is by now exhausted
by Menlo Park
Fri, Jan 30, 2026 11:29AM
sm_menlotiredstatue.jpg
original image (9504x6336)
§Same shit
by Menlo Park
Fri, Jan 30, 2026 11:29AM
sm_menlosameshitindy.jpg
original image (6336x9504)
§Wolves brought the musical instruments Grannies brought signs
by Menlo Park
Fri, Jan 30, 2026 11:29AM
sm_menlomatt.jpg
original image (6938x4625)
§Current patient appealed for no more cuts, no privatization of VA services
by Menlo Park
Fri, Jan 30, 2026 11:29AM
sm_menloforindydennis.jpg
original image (9504x6336)
§AFGE 2110
by Menlo Park
Fri, Jan 30, 2026 11:29AM
sm_menlojosh.jpg
original image (9504x6336)
Speaking in his personal capacity
§VA doc happy that microphone working well
by Menlo Park
Fri, Jan 30, 2026 11:29AM
sm_menlowenindy.jpg
original image (9504x6336)
§As dark fell a sign glowed
by Menlo Park
Fri, Jan 30, 2026 11:29AM
sm_menloragesign.jpg
original image (9504x6336)
§Murder
by Menlo Park
Fri, Jan 30, 2026 11:29AM
sm_candlecrowd.jpg
original image (5241x7861)
