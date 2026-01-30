Vigil Outside Veterans Administration Medical Center by Menlo Park

On January 29, a vigil to honor Alex Pettri.

"For me it was seeing a fellow federal worker getting murdered in the street and seeing nothing from the administration," said a Veterans Administration employee at a vigil for Alex Pretti on January 29.



A member of The Wolves, vigil co-organizers, later shared this reaction: "A federal worker was killed and the federal government didn't defend him. People are starting to realize the extent to which the US federal government has abandoned them."



Alongside that Menlo Park based organization, the Raging Grannies and Stand Up for Science and Sanity formed a coalition that pulled together the fast response event; Veterans for Peace Chapter 69 and AFGE Local 2110 endorsed the action.



The quickly pulled together memorial event was held across the street from the Veterans Administration Medical Health Center in Menlo Park, CA. Community members joined by VA doctors, nurses and other healthcare personnel gathered to remember and honor Alex Pretti. The 37-year-old was shot and killed by US Border Patrol in Minneapolis only days before. Pretti worked at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as an ICU nurse.



Three VA doctors spoke and a former nurse who is also a member of Veterans for Peace chapter 69 shared sentiments.



Most moving was the message delivered from the propped up microphone by a Vietnam vet who is receiving ongoing treatment here due to the affects of agent orange during his time of service. A member of AFGE 2110 speaking in a personal capacity said of Alex Pretti that he has never cried so much for someone he didn't know.



Musical group Annie and Phil sang a song they composed to the tune of "Will the Circle Be Unbroken". Phil is also a member of Veterans for Peace chapter 69 who served in Vietnam. The Wolves and the Raging Grannies joined in their song and added a few more.



January 29 was the eve of a national day of action and many local students had already announced they would be walking out of school. Everyone was reminded to participate in January 30 actions by not working, not attending school and not shopping.



The Raging Grannies thanked the owner of a local beauty shop who supplied bottled water for thirsty demonstrators. They emphasized the importance of continuing to support small local businesses.