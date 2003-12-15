From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Katia Padilla: Nothing About Us Without Us: What Community-Led Power Really Looks like
Date:
Sunday, February 08, 2026
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/92531611695?pwd=Spi3avdKNFiBrVM23JSjTB5W5SESbr.1
Meeting ID: 925 3161 1695 Passcode: 639553
or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/92531611695?pwd=Spi3avdKNFiBrVM23JSjTB5W5SESbr.1
Meeting ID: 925 3161 1695 Passcode: 639553
This talk will explore how community-led organizing, mutual aid, and policy advocacy intersect to create real, lasting change. Drawing from her work with the Latino Task Force, Mission Language & Vocational School, and community-based initiatives across San Francisco, Katia Padilla will share what it looks like when communities most impacted by systemic inequities lead solutions rooted in care, dignity, and collective power.
Participants will hear stories from the ground, lessons learned during moments of crisis and resilience, and reflections on how joy, culture, and solidarity are not just values, but strategies for survival and transformation. The conversation will invite attendees to reflect on their own role in building communities where no one is left behind.
Katia Padilla is a Latina, first-generation business owner, community organizer, and nonprofit leader based in San Francisco. She is the Founder of Katia’s Consulting and currently serves as COO of Policy, Equitable & Strategic Partnerships for the Latino Task Force and Mission Language & Vocational School, as well as CFO and Operations Manager of Jim’s Restaurant, a legacy community business and workforce training site.Katia’s work centers community-led solutions, workforce development, immigrant justice, and economic empowerment. She is deeply rooted in the Mission District and believes that care, culture, and collective action are essential tools for building more just and resilient systems.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
