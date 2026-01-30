Palestine's Day: A Show and Craft Market

Date:

Friday, February 13, 2026

Time:

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

via Poppy Seeds Collective

Location Details:

London Nelson Community Center, 301 Center St, Santa Cruz

Join us for PALENTINE'S DAY: A show and craft market.



We made up our own holiday.



A day to honor your pals and community members: not just romantic connections, but also!

AND a day to honor Palestine and send some folks there some aid.



Buy some handicrafts, cookies, chocolate, herbal body care, gift certificates for healing services, and more — for a dear friend, a person who could use some care, someone doing great work in the community, or anyone you want to appreciate, including yr sweetie.



We will have all our awesome vendors and Poppy Seeds merch available.



More fun stuff:



Photo booth , Valentine’s and button making stations. We’ll have food to purchase.



Music: Stone Crowe and Rock Raven, local Santa Cruz acoustic folk punk bands.



Open Mic: Some mic time for whatever brilliance you bring.



Proceeds: We are Poppy Seeds Collective. We raise money for folks in G6z6.

Check out our IG



Accessibility: wheelchair accessible building and bathrooms. Gendered bathrooms. Masks requested (we have extras). Outdoor area for eating, air filter and ventilation. Quieter building — unfortunately no access to a quiet room, but we are a super ND group and can help you find somewhere quieter on site.